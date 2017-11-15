Sponsored Links







ChatBox: Sponsored Links





Topic Options Rate This Topic #198534 - Nothing worse than falling apart late in a game Jason_C

Bumper Bowler



Registered: 11/15/17

Posts: 4

A/S/L: 41/M/New York Last night in my third game it started out so promising. I got the front 6 strikes. I was thinking lifetime high score is in the works. The 7th I came through the nose of the head pin and left the 7-10 being a righty I went for the 7 only I missed it of course, Next frame, ugly shot leaves the 6-7-10. able to take out the 6-10. 9th I leave a stone solid 9 and pick it up. The same thing happens to start the 10th. Then I left the ever so pretty 2,4,6,7,10 to end the game. I started with the first 6 and ended with only a 217. Normally I would be happy with a 217. However, getting there like that is nothing to be happy about. Just needed to complain about my own self destruction.

Top #10100 - Sponsored Links Sponsored Links Sponsored Links

Legend



Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

Top

Tweet

Preview

Hop to: Coaching And Equipment ------ Beginner Help Physical/Mental Game & Lane Conditions Videos The Pro Shop Bowling Ball Reviews Amateur Bowling ------ Leagues & Sport Bowling Tournaments Collegiate & Youth Bowling Professional Bowling ------ Pro Bowling Tours Miscellaneous ------ The Bowler's Lounge Other Forms of Bowling For Sale/Wanted; Bowling Classifieds New Member Intros & Tech Help Virtual League Annoucements Virtual League Community Manager Moderator: Angel