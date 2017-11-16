Sponsored Links







ChatBox: Sponsored Links





Page 11 of 11 < 1 2 ... 9 10 11 Topic Options Rate This Topic #198532 - 12:32 AM Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread Re: Richie V.] wronghander

Virtual League Champion



Registered: 04/04/12

Posts: 523

A/S/L: 33/M/Mass Registered: 04/04/12Posts: 523A/S/L: 33/M/Mass



Lots of bowling for me this week. Sunday I struggled with 159, 202, 215 to drop below 600 for the first time this season. Really struggled with holding on to the ball, this happens to me once we start getting the colder weather.



Then I subbed Tuesday at a different house after getting my IT slug changed out for a size smaller and bowled much better: 224+245+268=737. Subbed again there on Wednesday and couldn't quite get it together with 204+207+161=572. Having 2 other lefties on the pair didn't help and the lanes were bad for all 3 of us in the last game as we were all under 200 (and both of them were 230+ average bowlers).



Then today got in some practice but also had to prebowl for Sunday and had to



So had a little break before the Friday night league started and hoping to shake it off because it was a position night for us and we were in 4th going in, so winning the half is still within reach since we still have 1/3 of the half remaining (3 position rounds per half in this league). Our captain decided to move me up to the leadoff spot tonight so I could bowl against their lefty who is only averaging 239. So I was bowling scratch against him and wasn't feeling too good after I started with 9/,9/ and he started with a double.



However fortunes changed from there as I started to string strikes and he struggled. I finished with 247, 257, and 225 for 729 and easily took all 4 of my points from him, going 30 clean as well. I was able to stay relaxed and that helped me make better shots. Team went 17-13 overall and I brought my average in this league up to 231 so I'll take it. Congrats on that 300 Mark and nice shooting Mike and Richie as well.Lots of bowling for me this week. Sunday I struggled with 159, 202, 215 to drop below 600 for the first time this season. Really struggled with holding on to the ball, this happens to me once we start getting the colder weather.Then I subbed Tuesday at a different house after getting my IT slug changed out for a size smaller and bowled much better: 224+245+268=737. Subbed again there on Wednesday and couldn't quite get it together with 204+207+161=572. Having 2 other lefties on the pair didn't help and the lanes were bad for all 3 of us in the last game as we were all under 200 (and both of them were 230+ average bowlers).Then today got in some practice but also had to prebowl for Sunday and had to deal with the glow bowling crap and loud music because most of the house was taken up for some type of corporate event. But it was the only opportunity I had to prebowl so I went with it but started out with 191, 192 basically hitting the pocket every time but having trouble carrying (and whiffing a single pin in each game) before finishing with 236 when I was finally able to string some strikes in the 3rd game. My average is going to be down to 222 in that league, lost 5 pins in the last 3 weeks, ugh.So had a little break before the Friday night league started and hoping to shake it off because it was a position night for us and we were in 4th going in, so winning the half is still within reach since we still have 1/3 of the half remaining (3 position rounds per half in this league). Our captain decided to move me up to the leadoff spot tonight so I could bowl against their lefty who is only averaging 239. So I was bowling scratch against him and wasn't feeling too good after I started with 9/,9/ and he started with a double.However fortunes changed from there as I started to string strikes and he struggled. I finished with 247, 257, and 225 for 729 and easily took all 4 of my points from him, going 30 clean as well. I was able to stay relaxed and that helped me make better shots. Team went 17-13 overall and I brought my average in this league up to 231 so I'll take it. _________________________

High Game: 300 (4)

High Series: 774



Current Arsenal: DV8 Grudge, Pyramid Antidote, Radical Ridiculous Asym, Hammer Arson High Flare Solid, Brunswick Brute Strength

Top #10100 - Sponsored Links Sponsored Links Sponsored Links

Legend



Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

Top Page 11 of 11 < 1 2 ... 9 10 11

Tweet

Preview

Hop to: Coaching And Equipment ------ Beginner Help Physical/Mental Game & Lane Conditions Videos The Pro Shop Bowling Ball Reviews Amateur Bowling ------ Leagues & Sport Bowling Tournaments Collegiate & Youth Bowling Professional Bowling ------ Pro Bowling Tours Miscellaneous ------ The Bowler's Lounge Other Forms of Bowling For Sale/Wanted; Bowling Classifieds New Member Intros & Tech Help Virtual League Annoucements Virtual League Community Manager Moderator: Angel