BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
You are not logged in. [Log In] BowlingFans.com Home » Forums » Amateur Bowling » Leagues & Sport Bowling » Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread
Register (FREE)    Forum List        Calendar     Active Topics    FAQ
Sponsored Links




ChatBox:

Sponsored Links


Page 11 of 11 < 1 2 ... 9 10 11
Topic Options
Rate This Topic
#198532 - Today at 12:32 AM Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread [Re: Richie V.]
wronghander Online content
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 04/04/12
Posts: 523
A/S/L: 33/M/Mass
Congrats on that 300 Mark and nice shooting Mike and Richie as well.

Lots of bowling for me this week. Sunday I struggled with 159, 202, 215 to drop below 600 for the first time this season. Really struggled with holding on to the ball, this happens to me once we start getting the colder weather.

Then I subbed Tuesday at a different house after getting my IT slug changed out for a size smaller and bowled much better: 224+245+268=737. Subbed again there on Wednesday and couldn't quite get it together with 204+207+161=572. Having 2 other lefties on the pair didn't help and the lanes were bad for all 3 of us in the last game as we were all under 200 (and both of them were 230+ average bowlers).

Then today got in some practice but also had to prebowl for Sunday and had to deal with the glow bowling crap and loud music because most of the house was taken up for some type of corporate event. But it was the only opportunity I had to prebowl so I went with it but started out with 191, 192 basically hitting the pocket every time but having trouble carrying (and whiffing a single pin in each game) before finishing with 236 when I was finally able to string some strikes in the 3rd game. My average is going to be down to 222 in that league, lost 5 pins in the last 3 weeks, ugh.

So had a little break before the Friday night league started and hoping to shake it off because it was a position night for us and we were in 4th going in, so winning the half is still within reach since we still have 1/3 of the half remaining (3 position rounds per half in this league). Our captain decided to move me up to the leadoff spot tonight so I could bowl against their lefty who is only averaging 239. So I was bowling scratch against him and wasn't feeling too good after I started with 9/,9/ and he started with a double.

However fortunes changed from there as I started to string strikes and he struggled. I finished with 247, 257, and 225 for 729 and easily took all 4 of my points from him, going 30 clean as well. I was able to stay relaxed and that helped me make better shots. Team went 17-13 overall and I brought my average in this league up to 231 so I'll take it.
_________________________
High Game: 300 (4)
High Series: 774

Current Arsenal: DV8 Grudge, Pyramid Antidote, Radical Ridiculous Asym, Hammer Arson High Flare Solid, Brunswick Brute Strength

Top
#10100 - 1 second ago Sponsored Links
Sponsored Links Online content
Legend

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
Top
Page 11 of 11 < 1 2 ... 9 10 11



Moderator:  Angel, Community Manager 
Savings That Support BowlingCommunity.com
We need your help!
Rather than begging for donations we're asking you to do one simple thing to help keep these forums running smooth:
When shopping for anything on Amazon.com or eBay please use these links to go to the web sites.

This won't cost you a cent!
You'll still get the exact same low prices, deals and free or low cost shipping; it doesn't change anything for you at all! The items do not have to be bowling related; all purchases made through these links help us! Amazon.com and eBay will pay us a small commission for every sale and it's helping us cover the expenses.
BowlingCommunity.com Recent Posts
Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread
by wronghander - 1 second ago
Any interest in a winter virtual league?
by Fin09 - Yesterday at 07:29 PM
Honor scores 2017-18
by Fin09 - Yesterday at 07:27 PM
My low track
by Jason_C - Yesterday at 01:38 PM
Back-up Bowling
by djp1080 - 11/16/17 08:31 PM
Entry Angle
by Dennis Michael - 11/16/17 05:55 PM
Has this happenned to any one
by 82Boat69 - 11/14/17 01:24 PM
Two handed with pinky and ring
by Dylan585 - 11/13/17 02:48 PM
2017 U.S. Open
by Dylan585 - 11/12/17 05:48 PM
Storm Hy-Road Surface
by SteveH - 11/05/17 09:51 PM
How to hold the bowling ball
by djp1080 - 11/05/17 04:41 PM
Storm/Roto Grip MatchMaker Live
by BOSStull - 10/25/17 08:36 AM
Terms Of Use
Use of this community signifies your agreement to the Community Standards and Conditions of Use.
Privacy statement · · Mark all read
Contact Us · BowlingFans.com Home · Top

Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
About BowlingFans.com | Contact Us | Advertise With Us | Site Map
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. | Material Connection Disclosure

Copyright © 1998 - 2017 - usrbingeek LLC | Copyright Policy
BowlingFans.com, BowlingFans, The Right Approach, Kegler's Connection, Tour411, BallBeat, BowlingCommunity.com, BowlSearch.com, and Bowling News You Can Use are trademarks of usrbingeek LLC. All other trademarks and tradenames are property of their respective owners.