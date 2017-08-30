BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
#198107 - 08/30/17 01:14 PM Honor scores 2017-18
Richie V.
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x4

Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4580
A/S/L: 51/M/Brockton, MA
Please post any honor scores (11 in a row, 300, 800), and please include the league name and bowling center (including city/state location) so I can post a congratulatory message on our Facebook page (I'll use your forum name, not your real one).
Legend

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
#198474 - 11/11/17 02:02 PM Re: Honor scores 2017-18
56bird
Pro of the Year Contender

Registered: 01/06/13
Posts: 706
A/S/L: 47 Male, Malta NY
Been a while since Ive visited the forum but thought Id drop in to post up my series last week. I went 300, 230, 255 last week for 785 with a Code Red. This was Tuesday night at Beer Belly Bobs Classic league at Hometown Lanes in Mechanicville NY. This pushed my up to 224 average.
#198475 - 11/11/17 09:03 PM Re: Honor scores 2017-18
Richie V.
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x4

Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4580
A/S/L: 51/M/Brockton, MA
And posted on FB...congrats 56bird smile
#198509 - 11/14/17 10:26 PM Re: Honor scores 2017-18
champ
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 11/30/10
Posts: 2102
A/S/L: 30/M/AZ
Good shootin Bird! Good to see you back here. Check in more often, would ya? I learned a lot from you an Joe Bowler's conversations.
#198530 - Today at 07:27 PM Re: Honor scores 2017-18
Fin09
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 01/07/08
Posts: 1153
A/S/L: 51/M/Virginia Beach, VA
Nice job Bird!
I have had a few this season so far- 279-258-299-836 a few weeks ago, then 203-248-299 this week.
The center I bowl in runs a "break the bank" side event, as well as a "super break the bank" that pays out if you strike in all the designated frames, including 3 in the 10th of game 3 for each. I've gotten up in the 10th of game 3 probably 10 times with a chance to break at least one of them, and I've come up short each time. Until last week, that is. The super bank had gotten up to over $9000 before someone broke it a few Sunday nights ago, so it started over at $100 the next night. Well 10 days after it got broken, I broke it for $223. I'll never complain about winning $223, but $9k would have been so much nicer.
