Honor scores 2017-18

Nice job Bird!

I have had a few this season so far- 279-258-299-836 a few weeks ago, then 203-248-299 this week.

The center I bowl in runs a "break the bank" side event, as well as a "super break the bank" that pays out if you strike in all the designated frames, including 3 in the 10th of game 3 for each. I've gotten up in the 10th of game 3 probably 10 times with a chance to break at least one of them, and I've come up short each time. Until last week, that is. The super bank had gotten up to over $9000 before someone broke it a few Sunday nights ago, so it started over at $100 the next night. Well 10 days after it got broken, I broke it for $223. I'll never complain about winning $223, but $9k would have been so much nicer.

