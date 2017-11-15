BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
#198522 - Yesterday at 01:56 PM My low track
Jason_C Offline
Bumper Bowler

Registered: 11/15/17
Posts: 2
A/S/L: 41/M/New York
When I throw the ball it does not spin like a top or anything. It rolls off of my hand I just have a low track with a PAP about 3 1/8 over and 1/4 I have only been back bowling for about 2 months after not bowling for 28 years. It was recommended that I start bowling again because of my severe Rheumatoid Arthritis. The thinking was it would keep me a little more flexible, and lower my pain levels. It has. In two months I got my average back up to around 175. When I try to work on getting my track higher I bowl in the 130's-140's The other day I decided to just go with the track as it is and i bowled a 590 which for me is great. My question is should I be concerned about this low track even though the ball is not spinning like a top down the lane. I get good pin action and good carry and i am bowling well. Should I just go with it or is it such a big problem I need to keep trying to raise the track. Thank you for any suggestions.

I am also wondering if my lack of flexibility from the arthritis is the cause for the low track and the way I have to bend to deliver it.

Legend

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
#198528 - Yesterday at 11:16 PM Re: My low track [Re: Jason_C]
Dylan585 Offline
2X Virtual League Champion

Registered: 03/18/14
Posts: 227
A/S/L: 20/m/ny
If your throwing it well enough and enjoying yourself just leave it! I have some nights where I'm clipping the fingers my track is so high (That's my norm) But I have some nights where I'm forced to lower it... Just find what works for you and go with it!
_________________________
2 handed stats:

High game: 257
High series: 710
Average: 191

Bag: storm supernatural, Genesis the judge, motiv paranoia, motiv Forza gt, motiv Arctic sniper

#198529 - Today at 01:38 PM Re: My low track [Re: Dylan585]
Jason_C Offline
Bumper Bowler

Registered: 11/15/17
Posts: 2
A/S/L: 41/M/New York
Thank you. That is sort of what I was thinking. I just dont want to be too limited on the equipment I can use and the layouts. I use a Motiv Venom Shock as my benchmark. I just got the Motiv Tag Cannon. I am just hoping that I can utilize my style with whatever layouts I can use to get a ball to clear the heads when they dry out a little.

