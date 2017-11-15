Back-up Bowling

Can a person really roll their hand in the opposite direction that nature intended consistently?
And holding a 14-16# ball and cupping/rolling it like we do is what nature intended? LOL
Much of sports is doing things outside of what "nature intended."
Not everyone can easily hold the ball and roll it like we do. Some are more natural "scooping" the ball at the end, which produces a backup. And physiologically speaking, a lot of women can turn their hand farther to the outside. I got this from a coach who congratulated my wife on her form.
Not to be argumentative, but in the 50+ years I've been doing this, I've never seen it. I've also never seen anyone averaging much over 170 with a backup.
There are exceptions, but I'm not sure suggesting a person try to be that exception is solid advice.
If a person is happy averaging 150, by all means, they should just have fun. But, a person who has taken the time to ask for help, would be best served with receiving suggestions that actually might help.
There are always exceptions. For a long time, two-handers were the exceptions (probably still are) - and I'd observe that there are fewer successful two-handers than there are backups. . .
What I have REALLY noticed is that backups tend to be VERY good spare shooters, and honestly, I would FAR rather have a great spare shooter than one who throws 5 strikes a game but hits only 1 spare, and leaves 4 opens. 2 strikes, 7 spares and 1 open.
In fact, doing some messing around with scoring, the spare shooter outscores the strike/nospare shooter nearly every time.
I didn't say it was THE WAY - I said it was an option, and one I really like, btw. Changing your delivery took you 6 months, and for most casual bowlers that 6 months will mean the end of their bowling. That grind is just not fun for most people. For YOU, it was very likely a huge challenge. For someone else, that challenge would equal enough frustration to warrant quitting. For my wife, it would mean hanging it up. And her nickname around the league is "Spare-erella" and her average is between 150-170 (it goes up and down depending on what she's doing, how much "kid-taxi" she's running, etc.) and has been popping off 190s lately.