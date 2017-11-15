Back-up Bowling

Sponsored Links







Can a person really roll their hand in the opposite direction that nature intended consistently?



And holding a 14-16# ball and cupping/rolling it like we do is what nature intended? LOL



Much of sports is doing things outside of what "nature intended."



Not everyone can easily hold the ball and roll it like we do. Some are more natural "scooping" the ball at the end, which produces a backup. And physiologically speaking, a lot of women can turn their hand farther to the outside. I got this from a coach who congratulated my wife on her form.



Quote: Not to be argumentative, but in the 50+ years I've been doing this, I've never seen it. I've also never seen anyone averaging much over 170 with a backup.



There are exceptions, but I'm not sure suggesting a person try to be that exception is solid advice.



If a person is happy averaging 150, by all means, they should just have fun. But, a person who has taken the time to ask for help, would be best served with receiving suggestions that actually might help.







There are always exceptions. For a long time, two-handers were the exceptions (probably still are) - and I'd observe that there are fewer successful two-handers than there are backups. . .



What I have REALLY noticed is that backups tend to be VERY good spare shooters, and honestly, I would FAR rather have a great spare shooter than one who throws 5 strikes a game but hits only 1 spare, and leaves 4 opens. 2 strikes, 7 spares and 1 open.



In fact, doing some messing around with scoring, the spare shooter outscores the strike/nospare shooter nearly every time.





And holding a 14-16# ball and cupping/rolling it like we do is what nature intended? LOL

Much of sports is doing things outside of what "nature intended."

Not everyone can easily hold the ball and roll it like we do. Some are more natural "scooping" the ball at the end, which produces a backup. And physiologically speaking, a lot of women can turn their hand farther to the outside. I got this from a coach who congratulated my wife on her form.

There are always exceptions. For a long time, two-handers were the exceptions (probably still are) - and I'd observe that there are fewer successful two-handers than there are backups. . .

What I have REALLY noticed is that backups tend to be VERY good spare shooters, and honestly, I would FAR rather have a great spare shooter than one who throws 5 strikes a game but hits only 1 spare, and leaves 4 opens. 2 strikes, 7 spares and 1 open.

In fact, doing some messing around with scoring, the spare shooter outscores the strike/nospare shooter nearly every time.

I didn't say it was THE WAY - I said it was an option, and one I really like, btw. Changing your delivery took you 6 months, and for most casual bowlers that 6 months will mean the end of their bowling. That grind is just not fun for most people. For YOU, it was very likely a huge challenge. For someone else, that challenge would equal enough frustration to warrant quitting. For my wife, it would mean hanging it up. And her nickname around the league is "Spare-erella" and her average is between 150-170 (it goes up and down depending on what she's doing, how much "kid-taxi" she's running, etc.) and has been popping off 190s lately.

Avg: 200

Season High Gm: 276 / Lifetime: 290

Season High Ser: 714 / Lifetime: 759



16# IQ Tour Pearl/16# Crux/16# Marvel S/15#White Dot



"Gotta kick at the darkness 'till it bleeds daylight"

Spares is the key to good scoring. I do okay, but need to keep focused. I'll continue to work on this aspect of the game until I'm no longer here. I've found that my Storm Polar Ice ball is likely the best spare ball for me.

I, too, attempted to switch from full roller to semi-roller when I came back to this game. It's a long, long road and I fight with myself to keep from turning my hand CCW at the beginning of my swing each and every swing I make. I find it really feels nice though when my fingers are on the left side of the ball's equator and near to the bottom of the ball as it's coming down by my slide foot. It's hard to wait for it to come off my hand and get down the alley.

Spares is the key to good scoring. I do okay, but need to keep focused. I'll continue to work on this aspect of the game until I'm no longer here. I've found that my Storm Polar Ice ball is likely the best spare ball for me.

It's too bad we can't get rid of what's termed muscle memory easily. After taking off 30 years you'd think that I'd have to learn how to bowl all over again, but noooooo! My body takes over even when I know it's not right. I've had to reteach myself lots of things that I never thought of before after I was introduced to synthetic lanes and reactive resin bowling balls. Yikes! What an experience for this guy...

15/F/Iowa

What I have REALLY noticed is that backups tend to be VERY good spare shooters, and honestly, I would FAR rather have a great spare shooter than one who throws 5 strikes a game but hits only 1 spare, and leaves 4 opens. 2 strikes, 7 spares and 1 open.



I can say that I do have no trouble when shooting for spares and getting the 7 and 10 pins are extremely easy with my back-up. And thank you guys for the advise but I think I might stick with back-up I did throw the other way a few times but it ended up hurting my wrist and it never hurt when I was throwing back-up. I can say that I do have no trouble when shooting for spares and getting the 7 and 10 pins are extremely easy with my back-up. And thank you guys for the advise but I think I might stick with back-up I did throw the other way a few times but it ended up hurting my wrist and it never hurt when I was throwing back-up.

43/M/Riverside, CA

What I have REALLY noticed is that backups tend to be VERY good spare shooters, and honestly, I would FAR rather have a great spare shooter than one who throws 5 strikes a game but hits only 1 spare, and leaves 4 opens. 2 strikes, 7 spares and 1 open.



I can say that I do have no trouble when shooting for spares and getting the 7 and 10 pins are extremely easy with my back-up. And thank you guys for the advise but I think I might stick with back-up I did throw the other way a few times but it ended up hurting my wrist and it never hurt when I was throwing back-up.



do what is comfortable and enjoyable for you.



That said - you can improve your game as a backup bowler.



do what is comfortable and enjoyable for you.

That said - you can improve your game as a backup bowler.

Focus on your precision, get your balls drilled properly (if they're not already) and have fun!

Avg: 200

Season High Gm: 276 / Lifetime: 290

Season High Ser: 714 / Lifetime: 759



16# IQ Tour Pearl/16# Crux/16# Marvel S/15#White Dot



"Gotta kick at the darkness 'till it bleeds daylight"

A/S/L: 70/m/IL Lynn, If you're doing well in shooting spares, you're well on the way to much better than average bowling. My guess is that you may stay with your backup ball, but you're not that far away from getting into a modern release hook player. It's just a matter of your hand position at the release point.

Two woman who I admire in their bowling styles are Kelly Kulick and Liz Johnson, both great bowlers. They're perfecting their game each and every time they get up on the lanes. You do the same.

Have fun and enjoy the sport...

