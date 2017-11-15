Sponsored Links







A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill Virtual League ChampionRegistered: 12/11/05Posts: 9572A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill So, in the past 2 league nights on thursday, I have used my most aggressive ball due to the fresh, heavier oil. But, the stripped back end, allows my ball to make a radical turn to the pocket. I am leaving more back row pins as a result, on balls that I thought were real good. And, mostly 9's and 10's. And, my spare ball is failing me by hooking in the back right corner.



But, when I had back to back pocket 7-10's, one on each lane, it isn't the lane. It's me and the ball. In fact, 3 pocket 7-10's in the same game. The next game was clean to the 8th, when I left a hard hit 7-9, to be followed by another pocket 7-10 in the 10th.



The next week, I had another pocket 7-10 in the first game and one in the second game.



My teammate tells me to get rid of the ball. The entry angle is too steep, like 8-9 degrees.



Mo Pinel professes the steeper angle for his DV8 balls and for Radical too. So, What The Heck??



I do change balls and don't see another one.



I'm crashing the pocket with poor results. What are your thoughts?



BTW, I only roll symmetrical balls, but really aggressive ones. Revs over 250.



Edited by Dennis Michael ( 03:42 PM )

LM - Black Diamond 15#

Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#

Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#

Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl









Re: Entry Angle

Are the covers shiny or dull?

Re: Entry Angle





hmm, the ball in question is my Terminator. Just a reactive resin ball. Not a pearl and not a solid, and no polish.



It just has a forward roll, big turn. No side rotation at all. _________________________

Re: Entry Angle

A/S/L: 28/M/North Carolina Originally Posted By: Dennis Michael hmm, the ball in question is my Terminator. Just a reactive resin ball. Not a pearl and not a solid, and no polish.



It just has a forward roll, big turn. No side rotation at all.





Hmm I was imagining a skid/flip but the way you're describing it doesn't sound like it. Forward roll and big turn I assume you're starting pretty far right and playing up the 5-7 board or so? If that's the case, generally I'd recommend to go for a small change (I hate making a ball change when I'm in the pocket). To lessen the angle I would probably move my starting spot forward a small step (2 inches?) and couple that with a tiny move right, like 1/2 to 1 board. Change target like half of what your move right is.



If you're ball -is- skid/flipping, I'd likely go for a big change if you can make the shot. Like, 10 boards left on your start and almost as much on your target. Force the ball to stay in the oil, it'll skid longer (reserve energy) and turn over late, with the hook coming around the 13-15ish board instead of the 5. It should have more energy left to drive through the pins rather than deflect.



The second change is a tough shot, though. Not nearly as friendly when you can't rely on the dry to guide your ball back to the pocket. Susceptible to lots of wash outs.



Disclaimer - I am not a coach; this could be terrible strategy. It's just what I would do. Hmm I was imagining a skid/flip but the way you're describing it doesn't sound like it. Forward roll and big turn I assume you're starting pretty far right and playing up the 5-7 board or so? If that's the case, generally I'd recommend to go for a small change (I hate making a ball change when I'm in the pocket). To lessen the angle I would probably move my starting spot forward a small step (2 inches?) and couple that with a tiny move right, like 1/2 to 1 board. Change target like half of what your move right is.If you're ball -is- skid/flipping, I'd likely go for a big change if you can make the shot. Like, 10 boards left on your start and almost as much on your target. Force the ball to stay in the oil, it'll skid longer (reserve energy) and turn over late, with the hook coming around the 13-15ish board instead of the 5. It should have more energy left to drive through the pins rather than deflect.The second change is a tough shot, though. Not nearly as friendly when you can't rely on the dry to guide your ball back to the pocket. Susceptible to lots of wash outs.Disclaimer - I am not a coach; this could be terrible strategy. It's just what I would do.



Re: Entry Angle

I recently picked up a Storm Marvel Pearl and I'm in the pocket most of the time, but my strike percentage isn't as high as I'd hoped for. Yesterday I left a couple pocket 7-10's as you did. Couldn't believe it, but not complaining.

What I would do is move my index finger in closer to my middle finger so that the angle the ball breaks is less and I'd consider making a 3-2 move from where you normally start.

Just like Iron Mike, I'm not a coach.

Best of luck and I hope this helps... Dennis, I know you understand bowling pretty darn well and you know your brand of equipment, too.I recently picked up a Storm Marvel Pearl and I'm in the pocket most of the time, but my strike percentage isn't as high as I'd hoped for. Yesterday I left a couple pocket 7-10's as you did. Couldn't believe it, but not complaining.What I would do is move my index finger in closer to my middle finger so that the angle the ball breaks is less and I'd consider making a 3-2 move from where you normally start.Just like Iron Mike, I'm not a coach.Best of luck and I hope this helps...



Re: Entry Angle

You could try curling your pinky in rather than having it lie flat on the ball. That tends to dampen the back end and might give you more room to work a better angle. _________________________

Re: Entry Angle





My normal line is: Stand at 32, roll out to the 8 board at the breakpoint, and back.



Can't tell you what arrow board, as I never watch it. Probably 12 or 13.



Djp, moving the index finger is something I never think of. I'll do it tonight. Thx.

I will move the fingers and see what happens. _________________________

Re: Entry Angle

I'm with your team mate Dennis; replace the ball.



When you're leaving 7-9s and 7-10s on the same night, either the rack was bad, or the ball just isn't matching up with you. Both hard and light hits are giving you the ultimate penalty.



Sure there are tricks and manipulations you can do to help your carry, but really, you don't want to have to throw it perfect to carry. And some balls, with the way they match up to you and your condition, require you to throw it perfect to carry.



That's how my IQ was. Loved the way it rolled, and I wanted to love the ball, but I knew taking it out of the bag I wasn't going to break 210. _________________________

Re: Entry Angle





hahaha, the ball may have been on the strong side. I did practice with a lower ball today. We'll see.



I have been starting with that ball because of the fresh, heavy oil. Maybe I don't need it. _________________________

