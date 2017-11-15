My low track

When I throw the ball it does not spin like a top or anything. It rolls off of my hand I just have a low track with a PAP about 3 1/8 over and 1/4 I have only been back bowling for about 2 months after not bowling for 28 years. It was recommended that I start bowling again because of my severe Rheumatoid Arthritis. The thinking was it would keep me a little more flexible, and lower my pain levels. It has. In two months I got my average back up to around 175. When I try to work on getting my track higher I bowl in the 130's-140's The other day I decided to just go with the track as it is and i bowled a 590 which for me is great. My question is should I be concerned about this low track even though the ball is not spinning like a top down the lane. I get good pin action and good carry and i am bowling well. Should I just go with it or is it such a big problem I need to keep trying to raise the track. Thank you for any suggestions.
I am also wondering if my lack of flexibility from the arthritis is the cause for the low track and the way I have to bend to deliver it.