Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread

Bowled well last night. We still only took 1, but we lost the first one by 2 pins - of course, if I hadn't left three in my fill frame, it would have been 2-2



246 - clean. Ran 6 in a row. Needed a strike in the 10th to win - either strike and count, or 9-spare plus strike. Well, picked up my 10-pin, but then dropped ball speed trying to be careful and left the 3-6-10. Meh. Still - 246 is still happy by me.



223 - would have been better but, once again, dropped ball speed in the 10th trying to be careful and left the 4-6-7 split. . . we won by 29.



196 for last game. Left two splits. One was a CRUSHING pocket 7-10. Ugh - just ripped my heart out. I almost walked that one off, it felt so good. Instead I just stayed posted and then deflated. Sigh. Anyway - pulled it into a 196 after the two splits. Lost this one bad, but can't really compete with an absent 214 avg, plus a two-hander who got HOT in the third game (he shot like 235 or something) and his dad who also got hot (something like 225) . . . so we just smiled on the outside. LOL

_________________________

Avg: 200

Season High Gm: 276 / Lifetime: 290

Season High Ser: 714 / Lifetime: 759



16# IQ Tour Pearl/16# Crux/16# Marvel S/15#White Dot



"Gotta kick at the darkness 'till it bleeds daylight"