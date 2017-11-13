So, in the past 2 league nights on thursday, I have used my most aggressive ball due to the fresh, heavier oil. But, the stripped back end, allows my ball to make a radical turn to the pocket. I am leaving more back row pins as a result, on balls that I thought were real good. And, mostly 9's and 10's. And, my spare ball is failing me by hooking in the back right corner.
But, when I had back to back pocket 7-10's, one on each lane, it isn't the lane. It's me and the ball. In fact, 3 pocket 7-10's in the same game. The next game was clean to the 8th, when I left a hard hit 7-9, to be followed by another pocket 7-10 in the 10th.
The next week, I had another pocket 7-10 in the first game and one in the second game.
My teammate tells me to get rid of the ball. The entry angle is too steep, like 8-9 degrees.
Mo Pinel professes the steeper angle for his DV8 balls and for Radical too. So, What The Heck??
I do change balls and don't see another one.
I'm crashing the pocket with poor results. What are your thoughts?
BTW, I only roll symmetrical balls, but really aggressive ones. Revs over 250.
Edited by Dennis Michael (Today at 03:42 PM)
LM - Black Diamond 15#
Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#
Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#
Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl