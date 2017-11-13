BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
#198513 - Today at 03:38 PM Entry Angle
Dennis Michael Offline
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9569
A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill
So, in the past 2 league nights on thursday, I have used my most aggressive ball due to the fresh, heavier oil. But, the stripped back end, allows my ball to make a radical turn to the pocket. I am leaving more back row pins as a result, on balls that I thought were real good. And, mostly 9's and 10's. And, my spare ball is failing me by hooking in the back right corner.

But, when I had back to back pocket 7-10's, one on each lane, it isn't the lane. It's me and the ball. In fact, 3 pocket 7-10's in the same game. The next game was clean to the 8th, when I left a hard hit 7-9, to be followed by another pocket 7-10 in the 10th.

The next week, I had another pocket 7-10 in the first game and one in the second game.

My teammate tells me to get rid of the ball. The entry angle is too steep, like 8-9 degrees.

Mo Pinel professes the steeper angle for his DV8 balls and for Radical too. So, What The Heck??

I do change balls and don't see another one.

I'm crashing the pocket with poor results. What are your thoughts?

BTW, I only roll symmetrical balls, but really aggressive ones. Revs over 250.


Edited by Dennis Michael (Today at 03:42 PM)
_________________________
LM - Black Diamond 15#
Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#
Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#
Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl




Legend

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
#198514 - Today at 07:45 PM Re: Entry Angle [Re: Dennis Michael]
Dylan585 Online content
2X Virtual League Champion

Registered: 03/18/14
Posts: 226
A/S/L: 20/m/ny
Are the covers shiny or dull?
_________________________
2 handed stats:

High game: 257
High series: 710
Average: 191

Bag: storm supernatural, Genesis the judge, motiv paranoia, motiv Forza gt, motiv Arctic sniper

