Back-up Bowling

Lynn



Registered: 07/12/17

Posts: 1

A/S/L: 15/F/Iowa I'm not a beginner to bowling, but I need a few tips on how to break my back-up bowling habits. I'm a female, and have been throwing back-up for a few years, so throwing this way is a bit more natural for me, my coach and I have tried so many ways to switch the way I throw and nothing has worked so far. I've tried moving my hand to the right side of the ball when I line up and even tried a wrist brace and still come out throwing back-up. It'd be really great if you could drop tips for me to try.

Legend



Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

82Boat69

Regional Pro Contender



Registered: 06/24/16

Posts: 512

A/S/L: 69/M/California



Move all the way to the right side of the lane as if you were going to throw your ball straight down the 5 board or at the first arrow.



Move your body all the way to the foul line and assume the classic finishing position. Left knee bent, Left arm out to the left, right leg behind and left. Your right arm should be hanging down to your right side.



Without a ball swing your right arm back and forth keeping your forearm facing toward the 5 board or first arrow. In this position your hand will be wide open and your thumb out to the right.



Here's a video;



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DHEDiAfxUVo



Once you get use to this position, then pick up your ball and repeat. Swing the ball back and forth but don't let go. As you swing the ball, make sure it swings straight back and straight forward under your shoulder. You may need to drop your shoulder to accomplish it correctly. That's okay.



Once your comfortable doing this, let go of the ball. It's not important that you throw the ball, just swing and let go with your thumb at 11 o'clock.



By staying right, any tendency to backup the ball will be met with a channel shot.



After awhile, incorporate this into your normal approach. Keep shooting from the right corner. After 2 or 3 games, you should become pretty good and your backup should be gone.



As the ball goes forward, make sure your thumb is at 11 o'clock.



Dylan585

2X Virtual League Champion



Registered: 03/18/14

Posts: 225

mmalsed

Virtual League Champion



Registered: 10/18/10

Posts: 1326

Originally Posted By: Lynn I'm not a beginner to bowling, but I need a few tips on how to break my back-up bowling habits. I'm a female, and have been throwing back-up for a few years, so throwing this way is a bit more natural for me, my coach and I have tried so many ways to switch the way I throw and nothing has worked so far. I've tried moving my hand to the right side of the ball when I line up and even tried a wrist brace and still come out throwing back-up. It'd be really great if you could drop tips for me to try.



There is another option. Keep throwing back-up. (GASP!!! HERESY!!!)



I know, I know, it's not "proper" - honestly, who cares. I know quite a few women who get as much hook, going backup, as most of us guys get throwing "normal" (whatever the crap that means).



Physiologically, men's and women's arms can be different. (GASP again!) - turn your right thumb all the way "outside" - you will likely be able to go farther "out" than I will. My wife gets like an additional 15-20 degrees than I can. If so, you will likely be more comfortable with bowling backup.



Second, bowling is supposed to be FUN. If you have to change everything about your swing, it's probably not going to be much fun, will it?



But here's the



Also - make sure to go fingertip. Back-up with conventional drillings (full finger) are NOT comfortable. Fingertip will get you even a more dramatic improvement for back-up than for regular!





Now the actual big part. Throw out about half of the crap that we talk about for conventional delivery. Yes, you need your steps correct. Yes, you want a straight swing. But within and after that, things go differently.



You want to study your own swing. I say you want to "turn the doorknob" at the delivery; my wife says she needs to say "loser" to the pins (you know, the thumb and forefinger "L" . . ." but with her palm toward herself) - whatever fits in your brain, you need to deliver the ball with that clockwise turn at the END.



Also - DO NOT SPREAD your first and pinky fingers. With conventional, you typically want to keep your pinky in and your forefinger out - it's the other way with back-up. If you let your forefinger out, it will deaden the spin of the ball. Your pinky, though, should spread out a bit.





Backup can be FUN. My wife does it and enjoys bowling. If your physiology just seems to not ever click with conventional, stop fighting it and bowl backup. You may need to get a new coach, but that's fine. Your coach should coach YOU, not force you into some mold.





steveA





Registered: 12/21/12

Posts: 562

A/S/L: 57/male/newcastle:uk Regional Pro ContenderRegistered: 12/21/12Posts: 562A/S/L: 57/male/newcastle:uk mmalsed There is another option. Keep throwing back-up. (GASP!!! HERESY!!!) Total heresy.



And I couldn't agree with you more, bowling is about having fun.

Doing it well is about consistency and repeat-ability , go with what suits you , not what everyone else thinks you should do, then tweak as needed such as drilling for your style. _________________________

82Boat69

Regional Pro Contender



Registered: 06/24/16

Posts: 512

A/S/L: 69/M/California Can a person really roll their hand in the opposite direction that nature intended consistently?



Not to be argumentative, but in the 50+ years I've been doing this, I've never seen it. I've also never seen anyone averaging much over 170 with a backup.



There are exceptions, but I'm not sure suggesting a person try to be that exception is solid advice.



If a person is happy averaging 150, by all means, they should just have fun. But, a person who has taken the time to ask for help, would be best served with receiving suggestions that actually might help. _________________________

djp1080

High Roller



Registered: 04/20/13

Posts: 353

A/S/L: 70/m/IL

The father of the girls used to bowl in our men's league until he got some physical problems knocking him out.

Both girls throw righty and one throws a backup ball. She had a better average than the one who throws a hook and both were 200+ bowlers... I recall their dad mentioning to me that his daughters won one of their regional tournaments in doubles... I'm not here to spoil your day, but I've watched twin high school girls in practice for a little bit with their team. The coach is a fellow who has coached them for quite some time and he's a darn good bowler himself.The father of the girls used to bowl in our men's league until he got some physical problems knocking him out.Both girls throw righty and one throws a backup ball. She had a better average than the one who throws a hook and both were 200+ bowlers... I recall their dad mentioning to me that his daughters won one of their regional tournaments in doubles...

