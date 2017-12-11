I'm not a beginner to bowling, but I need a few tips on how to break my back-up bowling habits. I'm a female, and have been throwing back-up for a few years, so throwing this way is a bit more natural for me, my coach and I have tried so many ways to switch the way I throw and nothing has worked so far. I've tried moving my hand to the right side of the ball when I line up and even tried a wrist brace and still come out throwing back-up. It'd be really great if you could drop tips for me to try.
There is another option. Keep throwing back-up. (GASP!!! HERESY!!!)
I know, I know, it's not "proper" - honestly, who cares. I know quite a few women who get as much hook, going backup, as most of us guys get throwing "normal" (whatever the crap that means).
Physiologically, men's and women's arms can be different. (GASP again!) - turn your right thumb all the way "outside" - you will likely be able to go farther "out" than I will. My wife gets like an additional 15-20 degrees than I can. If so, you will likely be more comfortable with bowling backup.
Second, bowling is supposed to be FUN. If you have to change everything about your swing, it's probably not going to be much fun, will it?
But here's the deal
with back-up bowling - it's different. Your ball needs to be drilled as though you're a lefty. Literally, I've seen my wife throw her ball when it was drilled righty - and it fought itself going down the lane. Her rotation would pull to the right, the ball would try to flip back left. It was actually funny. I took one of them and had it drilled back-up/lefty and it actually moved properly. So talk with your pro-shop guy. Make sure they're drilled properly.
Also - make sure to go fingertip. Back-up with conventional drillings (full finger) are NOT comfortable. Fingertip will get you even a more dramatic improvement for back-up than for regular!
Now the actual big part. Throw out about half of the crap that we talk about for conventional delivery. Yes, you need your steps correct. Yes, you want a straight swing. But within and after that, things go differently.
You want to study your own swing. I say you want to "turn the doorknob" at the delivery; my wife says she needs to say "loser" to the pins (you know, the thumb and forefinger "L" . . ." but with her palm toward herself) - whatever fits in your brain, you need to deliver the ball with that clockwise turn at the END.
Also - DO NOT SPREAD your first and pinky fingers. With conventional, you typically want to keep your pinky in and your forefinger out - it's the other way with back-up. If you let your forefinger out, it will deaden the spin of the ball. Your pinky, though, should spread out a bit.
Backup can be FUN. My wife does it and enjoys bowling. If your physiology just seems to not ever click with conventional, stop fighting it and bowl backup. You may need to get a new coach, but that's fine. Your coach should coach YOU, not force you into some mold.
I REALLY hope this helps!