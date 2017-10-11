|
#198455 - 11/10/17 11:29 AM
Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread
[Re: Richie V.]
Bantam
Alas, another week another average drop.
163-185-203 for an 80 below average 551. Blah.
No excuses this week, I just couldn't quite find the shot. Lanes weren't the problem, I had the line if I could throw it. My release was off and the ball just wouldn't go where I wanted it :-P Didn't help my score that I was missing spares as well. Whiffed on two 7 pins, a 6, and a 9. However I did pick up a 3-7 AND the 2-4-8-10. Figures.
I -think- I need to slow down my approach. Getting to my third and fourth step a little quick and my backswing is suffering. Gonna head to the lanes for practice tonight to test my theory out.
Track 508A
Storm IQ Tour Pearl
Brunswick Mastermind
#198464 - 11/10/17 11:07 PM
Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread
[Re: Richie V.]
Virtual League Champion
I struggled as well. Last night subbed in a scratch league in a tougher house, barely broke 600 with 213, 191, and 202. Tonight was hoping to rebound but only could really do so in the 3rd game with 214+186+237=637. Got off to a terrible start, ball just wasn't coming off my hand the right way and I had 37 after 3 before switching my thumb slug and then pulling my next shot to leave a baby split. Converted it and struck all the way to the 10th and had a chance to go off for 237, but something was off in my timing and I actually threw a gutter ball in the 11th, ugh.
Second game I felt I was throwing it better but could not carry. Also left a pocket 7-9. With a little luck could've had 3 or 4 in a row toward the end of the game, but instead it's 10 pin, X, ringing 7, and pinch high for a 6. Only high note of the game was striking on the fill ball in the 11th to take my point by a single pin.
3rd game moved out and was actually targeting 60 feet (using the 7 pin as my target) so I could keep my speed up and get enough angle to carry. Stayed clean and left only single pins, but would have liked to been over 250 that game. Fortunately our opponents struggled and our team took 23 out of 30 with me taking all 4 off my opponent despite the below average scores.
#198467 - 11/11/17 07:26 AM
Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread
[Re: Richie V.]
Pro of the Year Contender
After the struggle I had last Friday night and a successful practice on last Sunday morning, I came in fairly confident last night and got lined up in practice. I threw away two easy spares early in the first game and shot 203. I missed the transition in the middle of the 2nd game and left a big 4 in the middle of the 2nd game but still shot a nice 249. I felt that I had a decent line at the end of the 2nd game and ended up shooting a 300 the last game. I've never shot two in less than a month. It was also on the same pair that I shot the last one.
Mark
#198471 - 11/11/17 12:24 PM
Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread
[Re: Richie V.]
WTG Mark
#198481 - 11/12/17 08:55 PM
Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread
[Re: Richie V.]
Tonight's bowling, frame-by-frame
I was really second-guessing my ball choice in the first game tonight, as I thought I had a look with the Marvel Pearl, but underperformed, and I bowled much better when I went back to the Tropical Breeze (which I started practice with). All of my spare misses again were with multiple pins standing.Result
: 131-189-200=520Average (30 games)
: 177Average for last 9 games
: 174Next week's AVG+1 score
: 563Composite average (57 games)
: 177
I sunk my team in the first game, as we were under the 498 we needed to win the points against the vacant. Peter did return tonight, and had a 251 third game to help cover for Ed.
#198496 - Today at 12:58 PM
Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread
[Re: Richie V.]
Bantam
Practice on Friday went well for me.
I started off with some single pin spare practice and realized around my 3rd shot that my release just felt different, but I wasn't sure why. Next shot I tried to do everything the same but just pay attention to how I was releasing; I wasn't trying to fix it, just observe it. Turns out it was my follow through - I was yanking my hand back before I was even half of where I usually finish. Made the correction and all 5 practice games were easily over 200.
Bowl again tonight so I'll find out if the fix holds in league play. Will edit this post with results.
#198500 - Today at 01:32 PM
Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread
[Re: Richie V.]
Virtual League Champion
Bowled well last night. We still only took 1, but we lost the first one by 2 pins - of course, if I hadn't left three in my fill frame, it would have been 2-2
246 - clean. Ran 6 in a row. Needed a strike in the 10th to win - either strike and count, or 9-spare plus strike. Well, picked up my 10-pin, but then dropped ball speed trying to be careful and left the 3-6-10. Meh. Still - 246 is still happy by me.
223 - would have been better but, once again, dropped ball speed in the 10th trying to be careful and left the 4-6-7 split. . . we won by 29.
196 for last game. Left two splits. One was a CRUSHING pocket 7-10. Ugh - just ripped my heart out. I almost walked that one off, it felt so good. Instead I just stayed posted and then deflated. Sigh. Anyway - pulled it into a 196 after the two splits. Lost this one bad, but can't really compete with an absent 214 avg, plus a two-hander who got HOT in the third game (he shot like 235 or something) and his dad who also got hot (something like 225) . . . so we just smiled on the outside. LOL
