Has this happenned to any one

A/S/L: 62/m/Ontario To be honest there is more to that story but you will need a comfortable chair, your favourite drink, a good book, some Kleenex, maybe, and an alarm clock to wake you up when I'm done. Actually I didn't make any adjustments, believe that it was a few throwing errors that took me almost the whole game to figure out, the last 4 frames were good, just took a few frames to reboot I guess.

I guess one of the key components to better bowling is consistency, but what's going to change even if you're pretty consistent is that the lanes are likely to change on you.

I bowl with seniors in one league with ladies and gents. Then I follow that up with a men's league with some really decent bowlers. Wow, what a difference as the 3-game set goes along from a group of four person senior league teams and a group of five men's teams. In the first league I don't make much of a change at all. In the second league I typically end up using three different balls even though it's a THS. If I don't make moves, I've gotten totally lost during the men's league. So I guess I'm learning at bit about transition on our THS.

A/S/L: 62/m/Ontario I bowl only once a week, 5 man team Wednesday seniors, I do not throw a lot of revs, I mostly let the ball do most of the work, I also have good speed, the outside line seems to work very good for me on these lanes, as long as my accuracy is on, nobody really throws that line in my league so I'm basically all alone on my line, so it really doesn't change much, I've tried slightly inside my ball just doesn't want to come back, no matter how aggressive a ball I throw. I usually throw straight down the 5 board where there is not to much oil and it comes in at the end like a champ. I throw for 10 pins cross alley, and my ball goes straight like an arrow, don't have to change balls. I have a storm sure lock, hammer gauntlet, hyper cell, and haywire. The last time out I used the old hyper cell, handles the lanes just great, the only ball I have a problem with is the sure lock, have a problem with that ball. I practise one a week and I use my haywire for those days, that is the only time I can throw inside, lanes are drier for some reason those days and usually have no problem. When I practise I don't keep score, I try to find a line and see how consistently I can throw.

A/S/L: 33/M/Lincoln, NE Virtual League ChampionRegistered: 08/31/11Posts: 350A/S/L: 33/M/Lincoln, NE This happens to most people from time to time. Key is to be as honest with yourself as you can be about why.



For me it is hard to avoid doing the math when you are on a good run but more often than not if you start thinking I need X to shoot Y series things will break down. For me these thoughts creep into my head and I start attempting to roll the perfect shot instead of trusting what has been working to put me in that position. _________________________

Doogie, why put pressure on yourself? Just roll the ball.



I say to myself, I have a ball and there is a block of wood. Roll the ball and knock it over. It's simple.



It worked on a 12th strike, but not on a 295 game, hahaha.



I say to myself, I have a ball and there is a block of wood. Roll the ball and knock it over. It's simple.



It worked on a 12th strike, but not on a 295 game, hahaha.





I know this story all too well. I bowled a house tournament yesterday. Shot 202,195, 207 and barely made the cut. Won my first match with a 224 and then proceeded to fall on my face with a 136.



Self analysis: I was unable to adjust to the rapidly deteriorating lane conditions. Pulling the ball didn't help either. Splits and washes. I gave the match away.



Self analysis: I was unable to adjust to the rapidly deteriorating lane conditions. Pulling the ball didn't help either. Splits and washes. I gave the match away. _________________________

A/S/L: 69/M/California When I think of a 'meltdown', that's a mental loss of focus. Shooting bad because I can't physically hit the shot isn't a 'meltdown', but a simple failure to execute.



Two weeks ago, I shot 235, 267, 215 and 236 for 953. Last week, I shot 183, 185, 225, 148 for 741.



The difference? Last week we shot on 1 & 2 and they were very dry from the get-go. I expected that and brought 5 balls that should have worked, but didn't. The only thing I hit consistently was the nose :-)



It wasn't a 'meltdown', it was a lesson in humility. I finished the last 2 games trying to keep a 1978 Columbia Blue Dot off the head-pin and couldn't do it.



Still, we won 14-1/2 out of 25 because everyone else was having just as much trouble.



I think as we discuss our experiences on the lanes, we need some common definitions whether we bowl well or not-so-well. _________________________

Interesting note 82Boat69. When things started going bad, all I could think of was protecting the pocket. That resulted in pointing rather than trusting the ball.



A buddy watching me struggle later told me I was trying to force a line that wasn't there.



A buddy watching me struggle later told me I was trying to force a line that wasn't there. _________________________

A/S/L: 69/M/California As I age, I'm more likely to blame my own physical abilities and lack of technique than anything else. Many seniors I bowl with, are trapped in an illusion, based on a total-slot THS. When they bowl bad, they want to blame the lanes, when in fact, it's their dwindling physical skills that are holding them captive. They don't want to practice but expect to average deuce plus.



Today's game for seniors is like driving a 2 ton Caddy with radial tires, power steering and power brakes. When something goes wrong, our ancient reactions cause us to react too slow and when we finally do react, we over steer, over brake and wonder why we can't regain control.



Better technique is the answer, which requires more practice. The question or reality is, how much time are we willing to put into the game to get out of it what our egos think is possible :-) _________________________

