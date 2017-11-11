BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
#198476 - 11/11/17 09:07 PM Any interest in a winter virtual league?
Richie V. Offline
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x4

Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4579
A/S/L: 51/M/Brockton, MA
I didn't think I had the bowlers to run the fall virtual league, but I did say I'd revisit a winter virtual league as Thanksgiving approaches, so I'm putting this feeler thread out. If I think there's enough interest expressed, I'll open sign-ups Thanksgiving weekend.
#198477 - 11/12/17 05:45 PM Re: Any interest in a winter virtual league? [Re: Richie V.]
Dylan585 Offline
2X Virtual League Champion

Registered: 03/18/14
Posts: 225
A/S/L: 20/m/ny
I'm in! I finaly figured my game out again
#198483 - Yesterday at 09:27 AM Re: Any interest in a winter virtual league? [Re: Richie V.]
Doogie Offline
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 08/31/11
Posts: 350
A/S/L: 33/M/Lincoln, NE
I am in as well.
#198484 - Yesterday at 12:48 PM Re: Any interest in a winter virtual league? [Re: Richie V.]
6_ball_man Offline
2X Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/19/07
Posts: 813
A/S/L: 60/m/downtown churchville
I haven't figured anything out and it looks like I am in reverse, but count me in anyways
#198486 - Yesterday at 02:30 PM Re: Any interest in a winter virtual league? [Re: Richie V.]
Dennis Michael Offline
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9568
A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill
well, not bowling like I used to. But, I'll try it again.

Just have to remember to post my scores. That is hard at times.
#198490 - Yesterday at 04:02 PM Re: Any interest in a winter virtual league? [Re: Richie V.]
goobee Offline
Regional Pro Contender

Registered: 02/25/15
Posts: 522
A/S/L: 58/M/Sunny California
I'm in.
#198493 - Yesterday at 10:55 PM Re: Any interest in a winter virtual league? [Re: Richie V.]
SteveH Online biggrin
Pro of the Year Contender

Registered: 12/09/12
Posts: 752
A/S/L: 62/M/Burlington VT
Aargh. I truly miss this virtual league. I've been writhing in pain now for awhile, unable to sleep or walk much. But down to one league, I could bowl. They laid out a decent house shot, that everyone complained about after one week. It was flatter, fairer, and not that bad.

They lied outright about sticking to it and after only one week, they changed back to you know what.

I've had it, not in the right frame of mind to take it anymore, I quit. No more bowling for me this year, I'm out of it entirely.
