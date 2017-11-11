Any interest in a winter virtual league?

Aargh. I truly miss this virtual league. I've been writhing in pain now for awhile, unable to sleep or walk much. But down to one league, I could bowl. They laid out a decent house shot, that everyone complained about after one week. It was flatter, fairer, and not that bad.



They lied outright about sticking to it and after only one week, they changed back to you know what.



I've had it, not in the right frame of mind to take it anymore, I quit. No more bowling for me this year, I'm out of it entirely.

_________________________

Current League average 178



High League game: 290

High League Series: 768

High Tournament Series 723

Arsenal so far: [all 15#]

Roto Grip Hustle Ink

Storm Byte

Storm Hy Road Pearl

Storm Ride

Roto-Grip Disturbed

Storm Lucid

Roto-Grip Crown