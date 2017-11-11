BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
#198488 - Yesterday at 02:48 PM Two handed with pinky and ring
Dylan585
2X Virtual League Champion

Registered: 03/18/14
Posts: 225
A/S/L: 20/m/ny
Just wondering if anybody has ever heard of somebody bowling like this... Its literally the only way I'm physically able to bowl now... Ive looked around and haven't found anybody else that does this
_________________________
2 handed stats:

High game: 257
High series: 710
Average: 191

Bag: storm supernatural, Genesis the judge, motiv paranoia, motiv Forza gt, motiv Arctic sniper

