Back-up Bowling

The best way is to work backwards.
Move all the way to the right side of the lane as if you were going to throw your ball straight down the 5 board or at the first arrow.
Move your body all the way to the foul line and assume the classic finishing position. Left knee bent, Left arm out to the left, right leg behind and left. Your right arm should be hanging down to your right side.
Without a ball swing your right arm back and forth keeping your forearm facing toward the 5 board or first arrow. In this position your hand will be wide open and your thumb out to the right.
Here's a video;https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DHEDiAfxUVo
Once you get use to this position, then pick up your ball and repeat. Swing the ball back and forth but don't let go. As you swing the ball, make sure it swings straight back and straight forward under your shoulder. You may need to drop your shoulder to accomplish it correctly. That's okay.
Once your comfortable doing this, let go of the ball. It's not important that you throw the ball, just swing and let go with your thumb at 11 o'clock.
By staying right, any tendency to backup the ball will be met with a channel shot.
After awhile, incorporate this into your normal approach. Keep shooting from the right corner. After 2 or 3 games, you should become pretty good and your backup should be gone.
As the ball goes forward, make sure your thumb is at 11 o'clock.
I Think you will find