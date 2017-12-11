Sponsored Links







Back-up Bowling Lynn

Bumper Bowler



Registered: 07/12/17

Posts: 1

A/S/L: 15/F/Iowa I'm not a beginner to bowling, but I need a few tips on how to break my back-up bowling habits. I'm a female, and have been throwing back-up for a few years, so throwing this way is a bit more natural for me, my coach and I have tried so many ways to switch the way I throw and nothing has worked so far. I've tried moving my hand to the right side of the ball when I line up and even tried a wrist brace and still come out throwing back-up. It'd be really great if you could drop tips for me to try.

Legend



Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

Re: Back-up Bowling 82Boat69

Regional Pro Contender



Registered: 06/24/16

Posts: 510

A/S/L: 69/M/California



Move all the way to the right side of the lane as if you were going to throw your ball straight down the 5 board or at the first arrow.



Move your body all the way to the foul line and assume the classic finishing position. Left knee bent, Left arm out to the left, right leg behind and left. Your right arm should be hanging down to your right side.



Without a ball swing your right arm back and forth keeping your forearm facing toward the 5 board or first arrow. In this position your hand will be wide open and your thumb out to the right.



Here's a video;



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DHEDiAfxUVo



Once you get use to this position, then pick up your ball and repeat. Swing the ball back and forth but don't let go. As you swing the ball, make sure it swings straight back and straight forward under your shoulder. You may need to drop your shoulder to accomplish it correctly. That's okay.



Once your comfortable doing this, let go of the ball. It's not important that you throw the ball, just swing and let go with your thumb at 11 o'clock.



By staying right, any tendency to backup the ball will be met with a channel shot.



After awhile, incorporate this into your normal approach. Keep shooting from the right corner. After 2 or 3 games, you should become pretty good and your backup should be gone.



As the ball goes forward, make sure your thumb is at 11 o'clock.



15 lb Storm Hy-Road : 65 x 3-3/8 x 25 500/1000 Grit

15 lb Storm Hy-Road : 50 x 5 x 50 Polished

14 lb Ebonite Cyclone : 50 x 5 x 50 Polished

15 lb Columbia Blue Dot: Circa 1978



325 RPM'a @ 16 MPH

Re: Back-up Bowling Dylan585

2X Virtual League Champion



Registered: 03/18/14

Posts: 225

A/S/L: 20/m/ny I agree with what he said above... Trying to incorporate it into the full approach right off the bat is near impossible... Its muscle memory that you have to break... When I was young I did the same thing. I broke the habit by standing at the line and basically pointing my thumb at the ceiling and swinging my arm like that. After doing that for a bit then pick up the ball and keep your hand in the same position but release... Once you can do this regularly on the approach you can start actually getting a good release. Learning this way wont teach you how to throw it right but it will break you of the back up ball habit. Once you can throw the ball and keep your palm open (Towards the left gutter) Then you can work on getting under the ball. This is how I remember learning to stop throwing a back up ball. I mean if that doesn't work 2 handed is always an option _________________________

2 handed stats:



High game: 257

High series: 710

Average: 191



Bag: storm supernatural, Genesis the judge, motiv paranoia, motiv Forza gt, motiv Arctic sniper



