Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread

I struggled as well. Last night subbed in a scratch league in a tougher house, barely broke 600 with 213, 191, and 202. Tonight was hoping to rebound but only could really do so in the 3rd game with 214+186+237=637. Got off to a terrible start, ball just wasn't coming off my hand the right way and I had 37 after 3 before switching my thumb slug and then pulling my next shot to leave a baby split. Converted it and struck all the way to the 10th and had a chance to go off for 237, but something was off in my timing and I actually threw a gutter ball in the 11th, ugh.



Second game I felt I was throwing it better but could not carry. Also left a pocket 7-9. With a little luck could've had 3 or 4 in a row toward the end of the game, but instead it's 10 pin, X, ringing 7, and pinch high for a 6. Only high note of the game was striking on the fill ball in the 11th to take my point by a single pin.



3rd game moved out and was actually targeting 60 feet (using the 7 pin as my target) so I could keep my speed up and get enough angle to carry. Stayed clean and left only single pins, but would have liked to been over 250 that game. Fortunately our opponents struggled and our team took 23 out of 30 with me taking all 4 off my opponent despite the below average scores.

_________________________

High Game: 300 (4)

High Series: 774



Current Arsenal: DV8 Grudge, Pyramid Antidote, Radical Ridiculous Asym, Hammer Arson High Flare Solid, Brunswick Brute Strength