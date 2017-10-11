2017 U.S. Open

Sponsored Links







What he does do, is create a highly rev-dominant release with a very short back-swing. unconventional only when compared to all the high back-swings of the other players. It allows him to use urethane without the ball getting away from him at the other end.



In a sport where RPM's and speed coming off the oil pattern determine hitting power, he doesn't gain much advantage because he doesn't have much speed. The U.S. Open oil pattern gave an advantage to lefties who didn't generate too much hook at the back-end.



http://scores.bowl.com/2017USOpen/OilPattern.pdf



http://www.downvids.net/jakob-butturff-slow-motion-release-929908.html



His big lead was a result of bonus pins from match play. I know he's won some regionals and a couple of xtra-frame titles, but I've never seen him before in a PBA



It honestly looks almost identical to a two handers for except only he uses one hand

