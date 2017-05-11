Sponsored Links







ChatBox: Sponsored Links





Page 2 of 2 < 1 2 Topic Options Rate This Topic #198470 - 07:42 AM Re: Has this happenned to any one Re: 82Boat69] RGR

Bracket Donor



Registered: 06/11/16

Posts: 138

A/S/L: 62/m/Ontario To be honest there is more to that story but you will need a comfortable chair, your favourite drink, a good book, some Kleenex, maybe, and an alarm clock to wake you up when I'm done. Actually I didn't make any adjustments, believe that it was a few throwing errors that took me almost the whole game to figure out, the last 4 frames were good, just took a few frames to reboot I guess.

Top #10100 - Sponsored Links Sponsored Links Sponsored Links

Legend



Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

Top #198472 - 01:09 PM Re: Has this happenned to any one Re: RGR] djp1080

High Roller



Registered: 04/20/13

Posts: 351

A/S/L: 70/m/IL

I guess one of the key components to better bowling is consistency, but what's going to change even if you're pretty consistent is that the lanes are likely to change on you.

I bowl with seniors in one league with ladies and gents. Then I follow that up with a men's league with some really decent bowlers. Wow, what a difference as the 3-game set goes along from a group of four person senior league teams and a group of five men's teams. In the first league I don't make much of a change at all. In the second league I typically end up using three different balls even though it's a THS. If I don't make moves, I've gotten totally lost during the men's league. So I guess I'm learning at bit about transition on our THS.

I thought I should try a sport shot league. RGR, Good to get your feedback on this topic.I guess one of the key components to better bowling is consistency, but what's going to change even if you're pretty consistent is that the lanes are likely to change on you.I bowl with seniors in one league with ladies and gents. Then I follow that up with a men's league with some really decent bowlers. Wow, what a difference as the 3-game set goes along from a group of four person senior league teams and a group of five men's teams. In the first league I don't make much of a change at all. In the second league I typically end up using three different balls even though it's a THS. If I don't make moves, I've gotten totally lost during the men's league. So I guess I'm learning at bit about transition on our THS.I thought I should try a sport shot league.

Top #198473 - 01:53 PM Re: Has this happenned to any one Re: djp1080] RGR

Bracket Donor



Registered: 06/11/16

Posts: 138

A/S/L: 62/m/Ontario I bowl only once a week, 5 man team Wednesday seniors, I do not throw a lot of revs, I mostly let the ball do most of the work, I also have good speed, the outside line seems to work very good for me on these lanes, as long as my accuracy is on, nobody really throws that line in my league so I'm basically all alone on my line, so it really doesn't change much, I've tried slightly inside my ball just doesn't want to come back, no matter how aggressive a ball I throw. I usually throw straight down the 5 board where there is not to much oil and it comes in at the end like a champ. I throw for 10 pins cross alley, and my ball goes straight like an arrow, don't have to change balls. I have a storm sure lock, hammer gauntlet, hyper cell, and haywire. The last time out I used the old hyper cell, handles the lanes just great, the only ball I have a problem with is the sure lock, have a problem with that ball. I practise one a week and I use my haywire for those days, that is the only time I can throw inside, lanes are drier for some reason those days and usually have no problem. When I practise I don't keep score, I try to find a line and see how consistently I can throw.

Top Page 2 of 2 < 1 2

Tweet

Preview

Hop to: Coaching And Equipment ------ Beginner Help Physical/Mental Game & Lane Conditions Videos The Pro Shop Bowling Ball Reviews Amateur Bowling ------ Leagues & Sport Bowling Tournaments Collegiate & Youth Bowling Professional Bowling ------ Pro Bowling Tours Miscellaneous ------ The Bowler's Lounge Other Forms of Bowling For Sale/Wanted; Bowling Classifieds New Member Intros & Tech Help Virtual League Annoucements Virtual League Community Manager Moderator: Angel