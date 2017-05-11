Has this happenned to any one

I bowl only once a week, 5 man team Wednesday seniors, I do not throw a lot of revs, I mostly let the ball do most of the work, I also have good speed, the outside line seems to work very good for me on these lanes, as long as my accuracy is on, nobody really throws that line in my league so I'm basically all alone on my line, so it really doesn't change much, I've tried slightly inside my ball just doesn't want to come back, no matter how aggressive a ball I throw. I usually throw straight down the 5 board where there is not to much oil and it comes in at the end like a champ. I throw for 10 pins cross alley, and my ball goes straight like an arrow, don't have to change balls. I have a storm sure lock, hammer gauntlet, hyper cell, and haywire. The last time out I used the old hyper cell, handles the lanes just great, the only ball I have a problem with is the sure lock, have a problem with that ball. I practise one a week and I use my haywire for those days, that is the only time I can throw inside, lanes are drier for some reason those days and usually have no problem. When I practise I don't keep score, I try to find a line and see how consistently I can throw.