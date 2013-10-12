BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread
#198455 - Yesterday at 11:29 AM Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread [Re: Richie V.]
IronMike Offline
Bantam

Registered: 12/10/13
Posts: 13
A/S/L: 28/M/North Carolina
Alas, another week another average drop.

163-185-203 for an 80 below average 551. Blah.

No excuses this week, I just couldn't quite find the shot. Lanes weren't the problem, I had the line if I could throw it. My release was off and the ball just wouldn't go where I wanted it :-P Didn't help my score that I was missing spares as well. Whiffed on two 7 pins, a 6, and a 9. However I did pick up a 3-7 AND the 2-4-8-10. Figures.

I -think- I need to slow down my approach. Getting to my third and fourth step a little quick and my backswing is suffering. Gonna head to the lanes for practice tonight to test my theory out.
#198464 - Yesterday at 11:07 PM Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread [Re: Richie V.]
wronghander Offline
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 04/04/12
Posts: 522
A/S/L: 33/M/Mass
I struggled as well. Last night subbed in a scratch league in a tougher house, barely broke 600 with 213, 191, and 202. Tonight was hoping to rebound but only could really do so in the 3rd game with 214+186+237=637. Got off to a terrible start, ball just wasn't coming off my hand the right way and I had 37 after 3 before switching my thumb slug and then pulling my next shot to leave a baby split. Converted it and struck all the way to the 10th and had a chance to go off for 237, but something was off in my timing and I actually threw a gutter ball in the 11th, ugh.

Second game I felt I was throwing it better but could not carry. Also left a pocket 7-9. With a little luck could've had 3 or 4 in a row toward the end of the game, but instead it's 10 pin, X, ringing 7, and pinch high for a 6. Only high note of the game was striking on the fill ball in the 11th to take my point by a single pin.

3rd game moved out and was actually targeting 60 feet (using the 7 pin as my target) so I could keep my speed up and get enough angle to carry. Stayed clean and left only single pins, but would have liked to been over 250 that game. Fortunately our opponents struggled and our team took 23 out of 30 with me taking all 4 off my opponent despite the below average scores.
#198467 - Today at 07:26 AM Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread [Re: Richie V.]
Mkirchie Offline
Pro of the Year Contender

Registered: 01/14/07
Posts: 700
A/S/L: 37/M/New Jersey
After the struggle I had last Friday night and a successful practice on last Sunday morning, I came in fairly confident last night and got lined up in practice. I threw away two easy spares early in the first game and shot 203. I missed the transition in the middle of the 2nd game and left a big 4 in the middle of the 2nd game but still shot a nice 249. I felt that I had a decent line at the end of the 2nd game and ended up shooting a 300 the last game. I've never shot two in less than a month. It was also on the same pair that I shot the last one.

Mark
#198471 - Today at 12:24 PM Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread [Re: Richie V.]
Richie V. Offline
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x4

Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4578
A/S/L: 51/M/Brockton, MA
WTG Mark smile
