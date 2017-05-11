Sponsored Links







Has this happenned to any one

Registered: 06/11/16

Posts: 137

A/S/L: 62/m/Ontario Hoping that not the only one that this has happened to, but last week in league play I shot a 213, 265, and I STRUGGLED TO GET A 600 series out of it. Its not that I was throwing bad but things just fell apart. I have been working on my game a lot lately, increased my average from 175 to 186 from start of season till now, I was throwing a good ball, but it seemed like a complete meltdown, did manage a 157 out of the last game with a 3 bagger in the 10th, but just want to know if this has happened to anyone else, don't want to feel like the only one, just trying to understand it, I thought that maybe I could get my first ever 700, I was really hoping.

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

Re: Has this happenned to any one

Registered: 06/24/16

Posts: 507

A/S/L: 69/M/California



The questions you may go over in your mind are what precipitated the meltdown? Lane conditions? Poor technique? Speed control? Ball change? All of the above?



Whenever I see someone go a hundred under, I suspect they didn't realize how fast the lanes were transitioning and fell behind in their adjustments. Then, in an effort to catch-up, they go on a fishing expedition and lose their way completely.



Care to share what 'actually' happened? It happens to everyone. Did you watch the U.S. Open? Nobody except Rhino Page could put 2 games together. The tournament leader had a 600 pin lead at the end, but couldn't finish it in the TV finals.The questions you may go over in your mind are what precipitated the meltdown? Lane conditions? Poor technique? Speed control? Ball change? All of the above?Whenever I see someone go a hundred under, I suspect they didn't realize how fast the lanes were transitioning and fell behind in their adjustments. Then, in an effort to catch-up, they go on a fishing expedition and lose their way completely.Care to share what 'actually' happened? _________________________

Re: Has this happenned to any one

Registered: 06/11/16

Posts: 137

A/S/L: 62/m/Ontario Okay, I guess what you are asking is what happen in that game, wellll, I started 1st frame with a strike, second, came in a little high left the 4-9, then a little light, left the 7, I missed the 7 can't believe I missed the 7, then in the pocket, left the 5-7, I said whoa, missed the 5-7, believe I spared next frame which was the 6 pin, left the bucket the next, chopped the bucket, then a spare on the 6 again, strike, spare, and three bagger for a 157. I remember that game, it is locked in my mind

Re: Has this happenned to any one

Registered: 04/20/13

Posts: 350

A/S/L: 70/m/IL Looks like you got five strikes for that final game and finished well. Concentrating on picking up spares is a very good thing. I've been working on mine as well.

Leaving the 5-7 sounds like a very, very light pocket hit. Leaving the bucket is usually a light hit, too.

Sometimes leaving sixes could have been light.

Lately I've been experiencing transition and reacted to it, but a little too slowly as usual. Been starting with a solid cover ball for game 1, going to a strong pearl ball for game 2 and first half of game 3 and going to a weaker pearl ball for game 3 which worked great one week. Used that again this week and just did okay.

Making adjustments correctly shouldn't take you from going a bit too high to barely making into the 1-3. I suggest that you make a 3-2 move or a 1.5-1 move, which means move your feet to the left 3 boards and your target 2 boards to the left for a 3-2 move. The other one is just half that distance. These are subtle moves which should keep you in the pocket with a little change of angle to give you hopefully better carry. Give it a try next time.

Pleased to hear you're doing well, but sorry to hear your last game wasn't another 200+ game.

Regarding spares I put together a spreadsheet a couple years ago to determine what board to stand on and what board to target for most common spares. I made changes to the calculations as I had previously used the wrong pin locations. For example, the head pin is 60 feet from the foul line considering the center of the pin and it's on board 20. The other viewable pins are on about the following boards: 10-pin board 3, 6-pin board 9, 3-pin board 14, 2-pin board 26, 4-pin board 31 and 7-pin board 37. I selected the arrows as the targets and used 15 feet for the distance even though the outside arrows are a little closer than that. For most pins I selected the 3rd arrow as my target except for pins 2 and 3. I found that going directly at these tended to suit me better. The key though was finding the offset distance between where the ball lays down at vs. where my slide foot ends up at.

Hope this helps...

Good luck...

Re: Has this happenned to any one

Registered: 06/24/16

Posts: 507

A/S/L: 69/M/California Was the 7 pin after the 4-9 solid? What was your adjustment to those 2 hits? If you moved 2 and 1 and didn't need to, you may have moved your shot into the oil which would account for the 5-7 and the bucket. I wouldn't let it bother you too much. Learn as much from the experience as you can and the next time, you'll come out unscathed :-) _________________________

Re: Has this happenned to any one

Registered: 11/30/10

Posts: 2099

Its happened to me numerous times, but the first that comes to mind...



I had been bowling great. I had a 300/733, 279/759, and 289/755 all in the same month. About two weeks later, I started a night with 278, 278. With 556 after two games, and a few great series recently, I started thinking about 800...



I started the next game with five consecutive opens, and finished with a 142 for a 698 series. Its five years later, and it stings to this day. _________________________

Re: Has this happenned to any one





Registered: 12/11/05

Posts: 9566

A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill Virtual League ChampionRegistered: 12/11/05Posts: 9566A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill This happens all the time to me. Or the reverse, 160-160-266 as I did last week.



I do notice it's all balance, timing and speed. And, that's the muscle memory loss since my knee operations and being idle.



I used to bowl daily, 30-40 games per week. Now, it's 2 league nights and maybe 1 practice. The leg just won't let me do more. _________________________

Re: Has this happenned to any one

Registered: 10/15/11

Posts: 1092

A/S/L: 61/M /Georgia Registered: 10/15/11Posts: 1092A/S/L: 61/M /Georgia Same here it happens. My last 2 weeks of bowling.

210-258-139=607

243-218-161=622



Ok part my fault. Just stubborn. I saw the transition but instead of switching to my Hy-Road I wanted to see if I could adjust with my new Intense. You would think I learned from my mistake the first week but no I thought by bowling a vacant team the next week maybe I could bowl the whole set with the Intense with only 4 of us bowling 3 games. Same result. Next week plan on going to the Hy-Road or NS at some point during game 2 or for game 3.





Re: Has this happenned to any one

Registered: 06/11/16

Posts: 137

A/S/L: 62/m/Ontario Thanks to all, still bothers me but makes me feel better I'm not the only one.

Re: Has this happenned to any one





Registered: 01/14/07

Posts: 700

I did it last week. I shot a 241 followed by a complete meltdown 127. I left 4 splits, but also missed 2-3 makeable spares that game. I tried to change balls in the 7th frame of that game. My first shot with the change looked good and I left a pocket 7-10. I hadn't bowled a game that bad in years. It was stubbornness for me too; I wasn't willing to try an extreme change since I kept on trying lines that worked the 3 weeks before. I made the necessary changes a week too late.

Mark



Mark _________________________

