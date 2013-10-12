BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
You are not logged in. [Log In] BowlingFans.com Home » Forums » Amateur Bowling » Leagues & Sport Bowling » Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread
Register (FREE)    Forum List        Calendar     Active Topics    FAQ
Sponsored Links




ChatBox:

Sponsored Links


Page 10 of 10 < 1 2 ... 8 9 10
Topic Options
Rate This Topic
#198455 - Today at 11:29 AM Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread [Re: Richie V.]
IronMike Offline
Bantam

Registered: 12/10/13
Posts: 13
A/S/L: 28/M/North Carolina
Alas, another week another average drop.

163-185-203 for an 80 below average 551. Blah.

No excuses this week, I just couldn't quite find the shot. Lanes weren't the problem, I had the line if I could throw it. My release was off and the ball just wouldn't go where I wanted it :-P Didn't help my score that I was missing spares as well. Whiffed on two 7 pins, a 6, and a 9. However I did pick up a 3-7 AND the 2-4-8-10. Figures.

I -think- I need to slow down my approach. Getting to my third and fourth step a little quick and my backswing is suffering. Gonna head to the lanes for practice tonight to test my theory out.
_________________________
Track 508A
Storm IQ Tour Pearl
Brunswick Mastermind

Top
#10100 - 1 second ago Sponsored Links
Sponsored Links Online content
Legend

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
Top
Page 10 of 10 < 1 2 ... 8 9 10



Moderator:  Angel, Community Manager 
Savings That Support BowlingCommunity.com
We need your help!
Rather than begging for donations we're asking you to do one simple thing to help keep these forums running smooth:
When shopping for anything on Amazon.com or eBay please use these links to go to the web sites.

This won't cost you a cent!
You'll still get the exact same low prices, deals and free or low cost shipping; it doesn't change anything for you at all! The items do not have to be bowling related; all purchases made through these links help us! Amazon.com and eBay will pay us a small commission for every sale and it's helping us cover the expenses.
BowlingCommunity.com Recent Posts
2017 U.S. Open
by 82Boat69 - 1 second ago
Has this happenned to any one
by 82Boat69 - Today at 05:33 PM
Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread
by IronMike - Today at 11:29 AM
Storm Hy-Road Surface
by SteveH - 11/05/17 09:51 PM
How to hold the bowling ball
by djp1080 - 11/05/17 04:41 PM
Storm/Roto Grip MatchMaker Live
by BOSStull - 10/25/17 08:36 AM
Storm timeless and style update
by Dylan585 - 10/25/17 12:14 AM
2017 World Championships (Men & Women)
by Richie V. - 10/24/17 07:35 PM
Possible Olympic Events?
by goobee - 10/24/17 06:29 PM
Okay - have to figure out how to deal with
by Rand - 10/24/17 05:21 PM
approved ball cleaners
by Dennis Michael - 10/22/17 03:20 AM
wanted a 1 ball roller bowling bag
by Richie V. - 10/20/17 06:16 PM
Terms Of Use
Use of this community signifies your agreement to the Community Standards and Conditions of Use.
Privacy statement · · Mark all read
Contact Us · BowlingFans.com Home · Top

Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
About BowlingFans.com | Contact Us | Advertise With Us | Site Map
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. | Material Connection Disclosure

Copyright © 1998 - 2017 - usrbingeek LLC | Copyright Policy
BowlingFans.com, BowlingFans, The Right Approach, Kegler's Connection, Tour411, BallBeat, BowlingCommunity.com, BowlSearch.com, and Bowling News You Can Use are trademarks of usrbingeek LLC. All other trademarks and tradenames are property of their respective owners.