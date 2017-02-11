2017 U.S. Open

Not everyone had to loft the gutter cap, but enough of it happened in the double burn squads that all you heard about was how so and so was lofting it 30' down the lane. Versatility is a dying concept if the only solution is to move in deeper and loft it with more revs.

The guys who lofted it the furthest finished way out of the money. I said years ago when Belmo and Osku were making a lot of shows that the defense against two-handers and the other extreme power players was to dial back the oil. While this may have ended up being a nightmare of a tournament for some, it showed that sometimes less is more.

_________________________

Experience is something you get immediately after you need it most



Bowl up a Storm!