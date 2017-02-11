#198442 - 09:12 AM Re: 2017 U.S. Open Re: BOSStull] BOSStull

2x Virtual League Champion



Registered: 10/15/11

Posts: 1091

A/S/L: 61/M /Georgia Registered: 10/15/11Posts: 1091A/S/L: 61/M /Georgia



I did record the show so I was able to watch it when I got home. I was able to watch the first 2 matches Of The US Open on the TV in between the lanes during my Wednesday leagues. I was surprised to see the amount of interest from my fellow league bowlers. THE US OPEN started before the World Series. When th WS started an empolyee came and changed the channel to the WS. The employee said the manager said to change all the TVs to the WS. This did not set well with me. I even mention to the employee it didn't look like there was interest in th WS . No was watching it since the channels were changed. Maybe if we were in Texas there would be more intrerst but this is BRAVES country. I was happy to see there was more interest in PBA inside the bowling center by fellow bowlers but dissappointed in the centers lack of support for the sport that pays their bills.I did record the show so I was able to watch it when I got home.





https://www.pinterest.com/bosstull/









_________________________ HG 300 , HS 811

Top