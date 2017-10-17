Sponsored Links







Registered: 10/15/11

Posts: 1091

Originally Posted By: SteveH



I will order the Hustle Ink, because it's cheap and most love it.

https://www.newsday.com/sports/perfect-900-bowler-joe-novara-rolls-ultimate-series-1.14513582 This guy loves the Hustle Ink so much he says "Oh, Ill never use that ball again,





https://www.pinterest.com/bosstull/









_________________________ HG 300 , HS 811

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

#198352 - 06:44 PM Re: Storm Hy-Road Surface Re: BOSStull] djp1080

Registered: 04/20/13

Posts: 349

BTW I ordered one last week and should be ready on Wednesday. I doubt that I'll try it fresh out of the box in league though. I did do that with the Code Black and rolled a 264. Down hill after that...

Registered: 12/09/12

Posts: 751

I had decided on the Ink awhile ago, first review I read.



For 89.95 plus 30 drill out the door, what the heck.



Bought it for the lane we bowl on. I will give feedback. _________________________

Registered: 04/20/13

Posts: 349

A/S/L: 70/m/IL

Steve, I picked up the Hustle INK last week and just got to use it today. The bowler wasn't all that hot, but I just wanted to report that this is performer especially for the price point. It's drilled up 50 x 3 3/8ths x 25. I kept it at an out of the box condition. It's quite similar to a Hy-Road in my opinion. The polished solid cover gets down the lane nicely and matches up with my speed just fine.I think you'll like what you see with this ball.

Registered: 12/09/12

Posts: 751

Love it! It does have that nice symmetrical shape I prefer on drier lanes. I've been bowling poorly, but when I'm on, it's a great ball.



I will always keep it out of box, though the cover picks up dirt and track marks like my Hy Road pearl does. Roll starts perfectly. _________________________

Registered: 04/20/13

Posts: 349

A/S/L: 70/m/IL

This past week I started with the Torrent in game 1. Switched to a Marvel Pearl in game 2. In game 3 I switched to the Hustle INK in frame 6 I think it was after I had two 3-10's. I picked them both up.

Moved 3 & 2 over to board 30. The INK helped me with four in a row and our team got every game. Good night and I'm a believer in this Hustle. The other two balls were great, too. I'm guessing that you're talking about the Hustle INK.This past week I started with the Torrent in game 1. Switched to a Marvel Pearl in game 2. In game 3 I switched to the Hustle INK in frame 6 I think it was after I had two 3-10's. I picked them both up.Moved 3 & 2 over to board 30. The INK helped me with four in a row and our team got every game. Good night and I'm a believer in this Hustle. The other two balls were great, too.

Registered: 12/11/05

Posts: 9564

OK, the lanes were heavier in oil. After practice throws, I decided to pull out my Xtreme Damage, pearl ball. This is contrary to what I would normally do. But, the XD has such a strong finish, I had to use it.



Been a while since I used it. And, it took a few frames to line up. Started split open, split open. It really finished strong. Adjusted, to a low 200. Second game, again, 2 split opens, but a 198. Third game, the same, 1 split open and 1 fewer strike, for another 19X game. So, a 600 over all.



Was really happy with how the ball rolled on these lanes with fresh oil. I'll use it again.



Don't mind the splits as I may have pulled a little. With the exception of 2 pocket 7-10's. That was all entry angle, too steep.



the best thing was that I kept my speed over 14 mph for the first time all year. _________________________

Registered: 12/11/05

Posts: 9564

Oops, posted on the wrong topic.



Anyhow, a ball surface change is not peculiar to the HyRoad. I did like the video of the different ball paths. But, I have changed surfaces often to match a specific ball to a specific lane condition.



The problem comes when I bowl at different houses, and that ball doesn't match the second house. I'm not going to bounce back and forth, changing surfaces between lanes. So, I mostly rely on different balls.



I've had 2 of the same ball, drilled close. On one, I changed the surface and got a different ball path and ball reaction. I'm about to do it again. I have a second Black Diamond, and my driller and I have talked about changing the drilling to change the result. I'll prob do that next week. _________________________

Registered: 12/09/12

Posts: 751

A/S/L: 62/M/Burlington VT Pro of the Year ContenderRegistered: 12/09/12Posts: 751A/S/L: 62/M/Burlington VT



Our driest shot became a real shot this past week. It was predictable, more oil, decent shot overall.



People whined, moaned, cried, complained. I loved it



First time ever. They really should allow for surface changes.Our driest shot became a real shot this past week. It was predictable, more oil, decent shot overall.People whined, moaned, cried, complained. I loved itFirst time ever. _________________________

Registered: 12/09/12

Posts: 751

Forgot this. I did use the Hy Road Pearl. It was a bit much, not enough. Moved right and switched to the Hustle Ink. Worked fine. Some bowlers are going to bring high end balls next week, I'm staying the same.

