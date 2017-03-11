Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread

My league does not allow practice on your own lanes, but I think that might actually be better if you were only allowed to practice on your own pair. About a month ago ago my teammate and I bowled a few games of warmup prior to league and we asked for the pair next to us, just so that we wouldn't have to move our stuff that far.



Two of the bowlers that were on that pair took exception to that and asked to bowl on our pair. One of them went to his locker, took out the dullest ball he had and "practiced" with that. Of course that ball went right back in his locker before league started. Didn't affect us in our match though.



So anyway was hoping to rebound tonight from a subpar set last Friday and had some good practice sessions this week (including bowling a 300 yesterday, lol). Lanes were really good tonight and the friction was there for me to play outside and not have to be so speed sensitive. Shot 266 and 269 out of the gate before struggling with carry in the 3rd game with a clean 218 for 753. Only disappointment really was not doubling in the 10th frame of any game.



Obviously would have liked to get the 8 after that start but it's tough to do. My teammate just missed out on one last week with 795 and a guy on the pair next to us tonight had 565 after 2 and could only muster a 215 in the last game. But I'll take my 4th 750 of the season and the two added pins to my average when I was barely hanging onto 230 going into tonight.

High Game: 300 (4)

High Series: 774



Current Arsenal: DV8 Grudge, Pyramid Antidote, Radical Ridiculous Asym, Hammer Arson High Flare Solid, Brunswick Brute Strength