#198429 - 11/03/17 04:13 PM
Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread
[Re: Mkirchie]
Our league only has a specific rule about no practice before league on the lanes for our league or the other league that bowls next to us, but that is it. It was established because, of course, there were complaints about the fresh shot being messed up by people practicing for 1-2 games beforehand.
Mark
Funny story time...years ago I bowled in a Sunday AM triples league that filled the 16 lane house. Even way back then, I felt I needed warmups to loosen up my body. I never warmed up on the pair I was going to bowl on, but OF COURSE there was whining about me messin' up their oil. I went two weeks saying nothing about the whining, then the next week, I warmed up on a single lane!. LoL
#198432 - 11/03/17 08:16 PM
Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread
[Re: Richie V.]
6-ball, now that is our house rule. If you practice, you have to use 2 lanes.
Practice is allowed, but only on yourown lanes.
#198433 - 11/03/17 11:54 PM
Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread
[Re: Richie V.]
My league does not allow practice on your own lanes, but I think that might actually be better if you were only allowed to practice on your own pair. About a month ago ago my teammate and I bowled a few games of warmup prior to league and we asked for the pair next to us, just so that we wouldn't have to move our stuff that far.
Two of the bowlers that were on that pair took exception to that and asked to bowl on our pair. One of them went to his locker, took out the dullest ball he had and "practiced" with that. Of course that ball went right back in his locker before league started. Didn't affect us in our match though.
So anyway was hoping to rebound tonight from a subpar set last Friday and had some good practice sessions this week (including bowling a 300 yesterday, lol). Lanes were really good tonight and the friction was there for me to play outside and not have to be so speed sensitive. Shot 266 and 269 out of the gate before struggling with carry in the 3rd game with a clean 218 for 753. Only disappointment really was not doubling in the 10th frame of any game.
Obviously would have liked to get the 8 after that start but it's tough to do. My teammate just missed out on one last week with 795 and a guy on the pair next to us tonight had 565 after 2 and could only muster a 215 in the last game. But I'll take my 4th 750 of the season and the two added pins to my average when I was barely hanging onto 230 going into tonight.
#198440 - 11/05/17 12:40 AM
Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread
[Re: Richie V.]
Bit of a struggle today, 170, 215, 182. I think they are finally getting the hang of their new machine as the lanes are fairly consistent week to week.
#198445 - Yesterday at 08:58 PM
Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread
[Re: Richie V.]
Tonight's bowling, frame-by-frame
I followed up my Wednesday night with a much better Sunday night (comparing it to my two recent Sunday nights). I only missed one makeable spare and no single pins, and put together turkeys early and late in the second game for my 220.Result
: 186-220-177=583Average (27 games)
: 177Average for last 9 games
: 159Next week's AVG+1 score
: 549Composite average (51 games)
: 175
Winning the second game by 168 pins (thanks to Ed's 224, also) must have made Shawn Syde, one of our opponents, mad, because he proceeded to close out the night with a 300 game, and, indeed, if Shawn had bowled a better second game, his 800 was out there with a 288 first game. The teams split 4-4.
#198446 - Yesterday at 09:07 PM
Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread
[Re: Richie V.]
|
Nice bowling Richie.
225, 235, 212 for 672 tonight. Just not as consistent as the other night and my carry wasn't as good, but two opens didn't help either.
#198448 - Yesterday at 09:50 PM
Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread
[Re: Richie V.]
|
Friday night was a disaster for me, the lanes got really dry early and in my stubbornness I didn't make the inside move I needed to make. It didn't help that my first game was good and then I fell off a cliff the last two games and ended up with a 540 with 7 splits on the night. I felt like it was partially my mechanics and my misreading of the lanes. There's still a lot of swirling rumors of the consistency of the shot either due to the maintenance of the machine or them playing with the shot.
I went to practice this morning to center myself and try to play a little deeper than I had the last few weeks. Of course, I left only one split in three games and shot a 711 with a different ball each game. Hopefully it works well in league.
Mark
