Sponsored Links







ChatBox: Sponsored Links





Topic Options Rate This Topic #198438 - 07:59 PM How to hold the bowling ball LindaDelcamp

Bumper Bowler



Registered: 01/24/15

Posts: 9

A/S/L: 63/Female/Michigan I'm a 63 year old female bowler who bowls once a week in a league. I have been given some good advice about bowling, especially where to stand. I still am having a problem on where and how exactly do I hold the ball? I recently saw a post that showed for slow speed you hold the ball around the knees, for medium speed you hold the ball around the waist, and for fast speed, around chest high. I have been throwing my ball around 10-12 mph. I'm not sure if it's slow, medium or fast. What is the best possible way for me to hold the ball and where do I hold it.



Edited by LindaDelcamp ( 08:04 PM )

Top #10100 - Sponsored Links Sponsored Links Sponsored Links

Legend



Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

Top #198439 - 10:41 PM Re: How to hold the bowling ball Re: LindaDelcamp] Dennis Michael





Registered: 12/11/05

Posts: 9563

A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill Virtual League ChampionRegistered: 12/11/05Posts: 9563A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill Linda, be comfortable. Don't lean or extend your arms.



Hold the ball in both hands, with your bowling hand in the holes and under the ball, about waist high to start. Move the ball to the ball arm side to push off and clear your body on the side. Move your head over the ball, to look straight at your target. Keep the back of your ball hand straight with your forearm all the way through the swing.



Give the ball a push off, on your first step if 4 or second if 5 steps. Keep your wrist straight, not slackened back, and your arm swing straight as well.



Take normal sized steps at a normal pace. Let the arm swing freely, without any muscle. Your push off will give your swing momentum without using your arm. And, swing the ball from your shoulder.



Changes can be made from that to increase speed by using your legs instead of your arm. Don't force the ball, just relax.



Good luck, and good bowling.



I'm a Senior level Coach, for leg rehab and limbering. My oldest student is 97, and the hardest worker is in a wheelchair. If they can do it, anyone can. _________________________

LM - Black Diamond 15#

Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#

Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#

Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl









Top #198441 - 04:48 AM Re: How to hold the bowling ball Re: LindaDelcamp] 82Boat69

Regional Pro Contender



Registered: 06/24/16

Posts: 504

A/S/L: 69/M/California



Here's a 'brief' video of Joe Slowinski making it look really easy;



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bq6VZXoXMtg



Remember, anything you do that doesn't allow your arm to swing freely is detrimental. This also applies to where you start your ball. There are as many ways to hold a bowling ball as there are bowlers. All can be successful as long as your starting position doesn't impede your ability to swing the ball freely. The best position allows you to hold the ball without creating any tension in your hand, wrist, forearm or shoulder. How much your ball weighs and how much you weigh will also determine the best starting position. What you want to accomplish, whether you push-away or unhinge, is your ball to simply swing freely under your shoulder on the way back and swing freely under your shoulder on the way forward. This will require proper body angle and spine tilt, but will give you the best possible and most relaxed swing.Here's a 'brief' video of Joe Slowinski making it look really easy;Remember, anything you do that doesn't allow your arm to swing freely is detrimental. This also applies to where you start your ball. _________________________

15 lb Storm Hy-Road : 65 x 3-3/8 x 25 500/1000 Grit

14 lb Storm Lock : 50 x 5 x 50 Polished

14 lb Ebonite Cyclone : 50 x 5 x 50 Polished

15 lb Columbia Blue Dot: Circa 1979



325 RPM'a @ 16 MPH

Top

Tweet

Preview

Hop to: Coaching And Equipment ------ Beginner Help Physical/Mental Game & Lane Conditions Videos The Pro Shop Bowling Ball Reviews Amateur Bowling ------ Leagues & Sport Bowling Tournaments Collegiate & Youth Bowling Professional Bowling ------ Pro Bowling Tours Miscellaneous ------ The Bowler's Lounge Other Forms of Bowling For Sale/Wanted; Bowling Classifieds New Member Intros & Tech Help Virtual League Annoucements Virtual League Community Manager Moderator: Angel