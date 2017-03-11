Sponsored Links







Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread

6_ball_man



Registered: 10/19/07

Posts: 812

A/S/L: 60/m/downtown churchville Registered: 10/19/07Posts: 812A/S/L: 60/m/downtown churchville Originally Posted By: Mkirchie Our league only has a specific rule about no practice before league on the lanes for our league or the other league that bowls next to us, but that is it. It was established because, of course, there were complaints about the fresh shot being messed up by people practicing for 1-2 games beforehand.



Mark



Funny story time...years ago I bowled in a Sunday AM triples league that filled the 16 lane house. Even way back then, I felt I needed warmups to loosen up my body. I never warmed up on the pair I was going to bowl on, but OF COURSE there was whining about me messin' up their oil. I went two weeks saying nothing about the whining, then the next week, I warmed up on a single lane!. LoL Funny story time...years ago I bowled in a Sunday AM triples league that filled the 16 lane house. Even way back then, I felt I needed warmups to loosen up my body. I never warmed up on the pair I was going to bowl on, but OF COURSE there was whining about me messin' up their oil. I went two weeks saying nothing about the whining, then the next week, I warmed up on a single lane!. LoL _________________________

In decreasing order of reaction:

Monster Kraken - box 2k dull

Storm Code Red - box 1.5k +polish

Storm IQ Tour30 - 4k dull

Monster Loch Ness - 4k+polish

Hammer Onyx Vibe - 4k dull

Storm Polar Ice - 4k+polish

Legend



Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

Dennis Michael





Registered: 12/11/05

Posts: 9563

6-ball, now that is our house rule. If you practice, you have to use 2 lanes.

Practice is allowed, but only on yourown lanes.

LM - Black Diamond 15#
Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#
Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#
Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl



Practice is allowed, but only on yourown lanes. _________________________

LM - Black Diamond 15#

Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#

Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#

Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl









wronghander

Virtual League Champion



Registered: 04/04/12

Posts: 520

A/S/L: 33/M/Mass Registered: 04/04/12Posts: 520A/S/L: 33/M/Mass My league does not allow practice on your own lanes, but I think that might actually be better if you were only allowed to practice on your own pair. About a month ago ago my teammate and I bowled a few games of warmup prior to league and we asked for the pair next to us, just so that we wouldn't have to move our stuff that far.



Two of the bowlers that were on that pair took exception to that and asked to bowl on our pair. One of them went to his locker, took out the dullest ball he had and "practiced" with that. Of course that ball went right back in his locker before league started. Didn't affect us in our match though.



So anyway was hoping to rebound tonight from a subpar set last Friday and had some good practice sessions this week (including bowling a 300 yesterday, lol). Lanes were really good tonight and the friction was there for me to play outside and not have to be so speed sensitive. Shot 266 and 269 out of the gate before struggling with carry in the 3rd game with a clean 218 for 753. Only disappointment really was not doubling in the 10th frame of any game.



Obviously would have liked to get the 8 after that start but it's tough to do. My teammate just missed out on one last week with 795 and a guy on the pair next to us tonight had 565 after 2 and could only muster a 215 in the last game. But I'll take my 4th 750 of the season and the two added pins to my average when I was barely hanging onto 230 going into tonight. _________________________

High Game: 300 (4)

High Series: 774



Current Arsenal: DV8 Grudge, Pyramid Antidote, Radical Ridiculous Asym, Hammer Arson High Flare Solid, Brunswick Brute Strength

goobee





Registered: 02/25/15

Posts: 518

Bit of a struggle today, 170, 215, 182. I think they are finally getting the hang of their new machine as the lanes are fairly consistent week to week.

Primary
14lbs Ebonite Gamebreaker 2
15lbs Motiv Venom Shock
14lbs Columbia 300 Antics (Weak)
15lbs Columbia 300 Antics (Agg)

Secondary
15lbs Blend10 OSW
15lbs Motiv Venom Panic
15lbs Motiv Rebel Tank

Spare
15lbs Faball Nail

Primary



14lbs Ebonite Gamebreaker 2

15lbs Motiv Venom Shock

14lbs Columbia 300 Antics (Weak)

15lbs Columbia 300 Antics (Agg)



Secondary



15lbs Blend10 OSW

15lbs Motiv Venom Panic

15lbs Motiv Rebel Tank



Spare



15lbs Faball Nail

Page 9 of 9

