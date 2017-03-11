How to hold the bowling ball

Linda, be comfortable. Don't lean or extend your arms.
Hold the ball in both hands, with your bowling hand in the holes and under the ball, about waist high to start. Move the ball to the ball arm side to push off and clear your body on the side. Move your head over the ball, to look straight at your target. Keep the back of your ball hand straight with your forearm all the way through the swing.
Give the ball a push off, on your first step if 4 or second if 5 steps. Keep your wrist straight, not slackened back, and your arm swing straight as well.
Take normal sized steps at a normal pace. Let the arm swing freely, without any muscle. Your push off will give your swing momentum without using your arm. And, swing the ball from your shoulder.
Changes can be made from that to increase speed by using your legs instead of your arm. Don't force the ball, just relax.
Good luck, and good bowling.
I'm a Senior level Coach, for leg rehab and limbering. My oldest student is 97, and the hardest worker is in a wheelchair. If they can do it, anyone can.
