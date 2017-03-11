BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
You are not logged in. [Log In] BowlingFans.com Home » Forums » Coaching And Equipment » Beginner Help » How to hold the bowling ball
Register (FREE)    Forum List        Calendar     Active Topics    FAQ
Sponsored Links




ChatBox:

Sponsored Links


Topic Options
Rate This Topic
#198438 - Yesterday at 07:59 PM How to hold the bowling ball
LindaDelcamp Offline
Bumper Bowler

Registered: 01/24/15
Posts: 9
A/S/L: 63/Female/Michigan
I'm a 63 year old female bowler who bowls once a week in a league. I have been given some good advice about bowling, especially where to stand. I still am having a problem on where and how exactly do I hold the ball? I recently saw a post that showed for slow speed you hold the ball around the knees, for medium speed you hold the ball around the waist, and for fast speed, around chest high. I have been throwing my ball around 10-12 mph. I'm not sure if it's slow, medium or fast. What is the best possible way for me to hold the ball and where do I hold it.


Edited by LindaDelcamp (Yesterday at 08:04 PM)
Top
#10100 - 1 second ago Sponsored Links
Sponsored Links Online content
Legend

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
Top
#198439 - Yesterday at 10:41 PM Re: How to hold the bowling ball [Re: LindaDelcamp]
Dennis Michael Offline
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9563
A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill
Linda, be comfortable. Don't lean or extend your arms.

Hold the ball in both hands, with your bowling hand in the holes and under the ball, about waist high to start. Move the ball to the ball arm side to push off and clear your body on the side. Move your head over the ball, to look straight at your target. Keep the back of your ball hand straight with your forearm all the way through the swing.

Give the ball a push off, on your first step if 4 or second if 5 steps. Keep your wrist straight, not slackened back, and your arm swing straight as well.

Take normal sized steps at a normal pace. Let the arm swing freely, without any muscle. Your push off will give your swing momentum without using your arm. And, swing the ball from your shoulder.

Changes can be made from that to increase speed by using your legs instead of your arm. Don't force the ball, just relax.

Good luck, and good bowling.

I'm a Senior level Coach, for leg rehab and limbering. My oldest student is 97, and the hardest worker is in a wheelchair. If they can do it, anyone can.
_________________________
LM - Black Diamond 15#
Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#
Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#
Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl




Top



Moderator:  Angel, Community Manager 
Savings That Support BowlingCommunity.com
We need your help!
Rather than begging for donations we're asking you to do one simple thing to help keep these forums running smooth:
When shopping for anything on Amazon.com or eBay please use these links to go to the web sites.

This won't cost you a cent!
You'll still get the exact same low prices, deals and free or low cost shipping; it doesn't change anything for you at all! The items do not have to be bowling related; all purchases made through these links help us! Amazon.com and eBay will pay us a small commission for every sale and it's helping us cover the expenses.
BowlingCommunity.com Recent Posts
How to hold the bowling ball
by Dennis Michael - Yesterday at 10:41 PM
Storm Hy-Road Surface
by Dennis Michael - Yesterday at 05:50 PM
2017 U.S. Open
by Dennis Michael - Yesterday at 05:33 PM
Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread
by wronghander - 11/03/17 11:54 PM
Storm/Roto Grip MatchMaker Live
by BOSStull - 10/25/17 08:36 AM
Storm timeless and style update
by Dylan585 - 10/25/17 12:14 AM
2017 World Championships (Men & Women)
by Richie V. - 10/24/17 07:35 PM
Possible Olympic Events?
by goobee - 10/24/17 06:29 PM
Okay - have to figure out how to deal with
by Rand - 10/24/17 05:21 PM
approved ball cleaners
by Dennis Michael - 10/22/17 03:20 AM
wanted a 1 ball roller bowling bag
by Richie V. - 10/20/17 06:16 PM
trouble sliding
by Rand - 10/20/17 01:30 AM
Terms Of Use
Use of this community signifies your agreement to the Community Standards and Conditions of Use.
Privacy statement · · Mark all read
Contact Us · BowlingFans.com Home · Top

Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
About BowlingFans.com | Contact Us | Advertise With Us | Site Map
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. | Material Connection Disclosure

Copyright © 1998 - 2017 - usrbingeek LLC | Copyright Policy
BowlingFans.com, BowlingFans, The Right Approach, Kegler's Connection, Tour411, BallBeat, BowlingCommunity.com, BowlSearch.com, and Bowling News You Can Use are trademarks of usrbingeek LLC. All other trademarks and tradenames are property of their respective owners.