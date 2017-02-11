BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
2017 U.S. Open
ChatBox:

#198426 - 11/02/17 09:33 AM Re: 2017 U.S. Open [Re: BOSStull]
Dennis Michael Offline
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9563
A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill
Legend

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
#198430 - 11/03/17 04:16 PM Re: 2017 U.S. Open [Re: BOSStull]
6_ball_man Offline
2X Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/19/07
Posts: 812
A/S/L: 60/m/downtown churchville
Genius move, televising it opposite the 7th game of the most compelling World Series in ages.
#198431 - 11/03/17 06:43 PM Re: 2017 U.S. Open [Re: 6_ball_man]
82Boat69 Offline
Regional Pro Contender

Registered: 06/24/16
Posts: 503
A/S/L: 69/M/California
What World Series was that? Rhino Page threw one saw-ball that did more damage than any of the world series pitchers :-)
#198434 - Yesterday at 02:46 PM Re: 2017 U.S. Open [Re: 6_ball_man]
Richie V. Offline
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x4

Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4573
A/S/L: 51/M/Brockton, MA
Originally Posted By: 6_ball_man
Genius move, televising it opposite the 7th game of the most compelling World Series in ages.


To be fair, they wouldn't have known there'd be a Game 7 until it played out.
#198435 - Yesterday at 05:33 PM Re: 2017 U.S. Open [Re: Richie V.]
Dennis Michael Offline
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9563
A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill
Night broadcast competes with basketball and hockey, this time of year. There really isn't a good spot.

Bowling is not a market leader in viewers. It's a filler broadcast. So, put it on against a guaranteed loser time slot.

the sad thing is, after 5 days of bowling, Rhino won only $30,000. Most baseball players get double that every time at bat.
