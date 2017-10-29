|
#198413 - 10/29/17 08:47 AM
Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread
[Re: Richie V.]
Touring Pro Contender
Registered: 01/14/07
Posts: 697
A/S/L: 37/M/New Jersey
A bowler came late, 5th frame. Asked if he still could bowl. Opponent said, not after the 3rd frame. A discussion ensued, Is it 3rd or 5th?
Well, there is no League rule, so we consulted the Rule Book for 2017.
Wow, our league definitely has that rule, it's the 3rd frame and they get to make up the missed frames. Most of the time when a bowler is late in our league, they let their teammates know and provide an ETA. Then, both teams agree to wait or bowl very slowly (even slower than what normally happens) as long as the ETA is reasonable. Otherwise, they'll just start at the beginning of the next game.
Mark
Legend
Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
#198414 - 10/29/17 10:10 AM
Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread
[Re: Richie V.]
Virtual League Champion
Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9558
A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill
Was my assumption too. But, we went by the USBC rule.
I found it strange that the House couldn't make the scoring work. Second rule now that the scoring doesn't do it.
#198416 - 10/29/17 10:24 AM
Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread
[Re: Dennis Michael]
2x Virtual League Champion
Registered: 10/15/11
Posts: 1090
A/S/L: 61/M /Georgia
I ran into a change in USBC Rules I didn't know of.
A bowler came late, 5th frame. Asked if he still could bowl. Opponent said, not after the 3rd frame. A discussion ensued, Is it 3rd or 5th?
Well, there is no League rule, so we consulted the Rule Book for 2017.
What we found was: A late bowler is to receive an absent score for the frames missed. Then bowls his regular game to finish.
There was no mention of 3rd or 5th or any number of frames. So, it's assumed a bowler can come in the 10th frame and just bowl that one, receiving absent scores for the first 9 frames.
And, by the way, the automatic scoring system can't do this. The System records a bowler absent for the entire game, not a partial. If a bowler comes late and is changed to a regular bowler, the entire game is wiped out, and is to be re-entered manually.
I was not in our League meeting to start the year. I wonder what our league rules are now. Just a couple of weeks ago we let a bowler catch up that was late. I actually think the new rule is a better rule.
#198417 - 10/29/17 09:01 PM
Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread
[Re: Richie V.]
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x4
Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4572
A/S/L: 51/M/Brockton, MA
Tonight's bowling, frame-by-frame
Just about anything I did tonight would have better than last week's disaster, but this wasn't what I had in mind, because I only had a double in the first and second games, and paid a penalty on most of my bad shots. I also didn't close out well, because the second game was the only time I threw three balls in the 10th.Result
: 159-169-142=470Average (24 games)
: 175Average for last 9 games
: 162Next week's AVG+1 score
: 544Composite average (45 games)
: 171
Peter was absent for a third week, so we had to take a vacant instead of his blind. Ed had a 208 second game, and that produced the only two points we won.
#198421 - 10/31/17 12:15 PM
Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread
[Re: Richie V.]
Virtual League Champion
Registered: 10/18/10
Posts: 1323
A/S/L: 43/M/Riverside, CA
Started to get the hang of this center's new oil pattern - but it's still really touch and go. Nothing I have matches up well so I have to do the matching, if you will.
First game had one open in the 7th, led off with a strike, and had a couple of doubles. 201.
Second game - two splits in 4 and 5. Finished by going sheet from 7th frame. 214
Third game - started with a spare then four-bagger. and then I went off the rails. Two big splits, then chopped the 3-6-10, then picked up two 10-pins to finish with 191.
606 - that's good. I'm fine with that.
BUT - I'm hugely struggling with anything that includes the 3 and the 10 - it's EITHER OR but not both. Sucks. MUST figure this out. I chopped TWO 3-6-10's. I've left a TON of baby splits, lately. Typically I'm money on these. . . don't know what happened.
#198422 - 10/31/17 06:10 PM
Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread
[Re: Richie V.]
Virtual League Champion
Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9558
A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill
Bowled in Senior league today. Was position round, and we were 4 ahead of the second place team. Took all 7 points, and it wasn't even close. I had a 225 first game and was 5th high on our pair. Open 10th hurt. But, finished for a 636.
I got accused of sandbagging. Hahaha. Just because I come in with a 180. Well, I did have a couple horrendous weeks.
So, I explained that I bowled just enough for my team to win. Every week. If the lanes are hooking, I flat out suck. My lack of speed really hurts.
It was also my Birthday, so my turn to buy a cake for all 80 bowlers. Those seniors must have been starving as 2 sheet cakes went real fast.
Got plenty of hugs from the women. Best part of the day. And, one invited me over for dinner. Hmmm, I have to ask the wife for permission. I think I already know the answer.
#198424 - Yesterday at 10:08 PM
Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread
[Re: Richie V.]
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x4
Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4572
A/S/L: 51/M/Brockton, MA
Tonight's bowling, frame-by-frame
I was due for a "correction" the other way on Wednesday night, and I got it tonight with my most consistent night of the season. I had no more than two open frames in a game (2nd game), and only missed one single pin (the 7 that started the night) and one other makeable (a bucket). Of my strikes, only two were not part of a string.Result
: 216-201-213=630Average (24 games)
: 172Average for last 9 games
: 184Next week's AVG+1 score
: 535Composite average (48 games)
: 173
One of our opponents had a higher series than me, but we still won 1st and 3rd games and total from first place in a position round, so we're now within a point of the lead.
#198425 - Today at 07:29 AM
Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread
[Re: Richie V.]
Virtual League Champion
Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9558
A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill
Nice rolling, Richie!!
#198427 - Today at 11:38 AM
Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread
[Re: Richie V.]
Bantam
Registered: 12/10/13
Posts: 12
A/S/L: 28/M/North Carolina
Nice series Richie.
Like you, I was also due for a correction and hit it big. Mine was the bummer kind of correction, though.
Bowled on Halloween (blah) and of course our opponents pre-bowled and DESTROYED it. Going in knowing you have to bowl 80-100 pins over average as a team every game is not very encouraging. I also HATE bowling 'unopposed'.
I was late as a result of getting stuck behind a hayride on the way to the center. Got no warmup and threw 3 opens to start. It was all downhill from there, if that says anything. I could just never find the shot, pulled all 3 balls from the bag for the first time all year. I was mostly in and around the pocket, but the backend action just wasn't the same and my carry was AWFUL.
Threw 147-147-225. Went to urethane the last game and stopped leaving weird splits to salvage a 500 series, bleh. Gonna toss this one up to bad Halloween juju. Average dropped 9 pins to 221, at least I'll get some free sticks next week!
#198428 - Today at 01:17 PM
Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread
[Re: Richie V.]
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x4
Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4572
A/S/L: 51/M/Brockton, MA
IronMike, if it makes you feel better, I went 257-14#-14# on one of my Sunday nights this season.
