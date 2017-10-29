Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread

Started to get the hang of this center's new oil pattern - but it's still really touch and go. Nothing I have matches up well so I have to do the matching, if you will.



First game had one open in the 7th, led off with a strike, and had a couple of doubles. 201.

Second game - two splits in 4 and 5. Finished by going sheet from 7th frame. 214

Third game - started with a spare then four-bagger. and then I went off the rails. Two big splits, then chopped the 3-6-10, then picked up two 10-pins to finish with 191.



606 - that's good. I'm fine with that.



BUT - I'm hugely struggling with anything that includes the 3 and the 10 - it's EITHER OR but not both. Sucks. MUST figure this out. I chopped TWO 3-6-10's. I've left a TON of baby splits, lately. Typically I'm money on these. . . don't know what happened.

_________________________

Avg: 200

Season High Gm: 276 / Lifetime: 290

Season High Ser: 714 / Lifetime: 759



16# IQ Tour Pearl/16# Crux/16# Marvel S/15#White Dot



"Gotta kick at the darkness 'till it bleeds daylight"