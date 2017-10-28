2017 U.S. Open

That's the way USBC Chad wants it. He wants to make this a grueling test, and the double-burn lofting is part of it. Chris Barnes commented that the right side five boards is out of bounds due to topo.



I think the double burn is an excuse. It allows for more timely play due to no re-oil, and makes the pattern itself a mockery of the sport.. But this is Chad's world.

