#198401 - 10/28/17 07:31 AM 2017 U.S. Open
BOSStull Offline
2x Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/15/11
Posts: 1090
A/S/L: 61/M /Georgia
US Open Round 1 results



US OPEN oil pattern

I can't understand why the US OPEN oil pattern would require you to bowl the gutter cap in game 1.

Anthony Simonsen







usopen.jpg




Edited by BOSStull (10/28/17 08:19 AM)
HG 300, HS 811

https://www.pinterest.com/bosstull/





#198402 - 10/28/17 07:34 AM Re: 2017 U.S. Open [Re: BOSStull]
BOSStull Offline
2x Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/15/11
Posts: 1090
A/S/L: 61/M /Georgia
Originally Posted By: BOSStull
US Open Round 1 results



US OPEN oil pattern

I can't understand why the US OPEN oil pattern would require you to bowl the gutter cap in game 1.











A little research found out why. Anthony Simonsen and Marshall Kent were in C Squad and didn't fair well. Lanes were oiled at start and none thereafter. They were at a disadvantage to start. But now the question why not re oil. Give everyone the same conditions to start?


usopen.jpg

usopen2.jpg




Edited by BOSStull (10/28/17 08:33 AM)
HG 300, HS 811

https://www.pinterest.com/bosstull/





#198405 - 10/28/17 12:11 PM Re: 2017 U.S. Open [Re: BOSStull]
SteveH Offline
Pro of the Year Contender

Registered: 12/09/12
Posts: 749
A/S/L: 62/M/Burlington VT
That's the way USBC Chad wants it. He wants to make this a grueling test, and the double-burn lofting is part of it. Chris Barnes commented that the right side five boards is out of bounds due to topo.

I think the double burn is an excuse. It allows for more timely play due to no re-oil, and makes the pattern itself a mockery of the sport.. But this is Chad's world.
Current League average 178

High League game: 290
High League Series: 768
High Tournament Series 723
Arsenal so far: [all 15#]
Roto Grip Hustle Ink
Storm Byte
Storm Hy Road Pearl
Storm Ride
Roto-Grip Disturbed
Storm Lucid
Roto-Grip Crown

#198406 - 10/28/17 03:21 PM Re: 2017 U.S. Open [Re: BOSStull]
wronghander Offline
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 04/04/12
Posts: 519
A/S/L: 33/M/Mass
This tournament is making a mockery out of the sport. It shouldn't require top bowlers play the lanes in such a way that would get many of us thrown out of our local center. Even Walter Ray was lofting the gutter cap so it wasn't just the power players that were forced to play there. Chris Warren had a different approach which was throwing a backup ball from the left side.

Clearly the double burn needs to be eliminated. There should be fresh oil for at least 2 of the 3 squads next year. Also perhaps the USBC and PBA need to consider banning sanded equipment in their tournaments so the heads will hold up longer. A little bit of surface would be fine but no need for anyone to be throwing charcoal down the lanes. Pros especially have access to plenty of equipment and layout options to get the desired ball reaction so shouldn't need to rely on surface that much.
High Game: 300 (4)
High Series: 774

Current Arsenal: DV8 Grudge, Pyramid Antidote, Radical Ridiculous Asym, Hammer Arson High Flare Solid, Brunswick Brute Strength

#198410 - 10/29/17 07:21 AM Re: 2017 U.S. Open [Re: BOSStull]
BOSStull Offline
2x Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/15/11
Posts: 1090
A/S/L: 61/M /Georgia
My thoughts also. When the conditions forces a PBA bowler to bowl in an area that he is physically incapable of performing at something is wrong. Ryan Shafer withdrew from the tournament stating such.

I would be curious to see if all bowlers were playing the gutter cap or were some playing a more conventional line with equipment designed for burned conditions. I could never play this part of the lane and would have to resort if nothing else using my Artic Sniper and just getting to the pocket.

Qualifying - Round 2
HG 300, HS 811

https://www.pinterest.com/bosstull/





#198415 - 10/29/17 10:16 AM Re: 2017 U.S. Open [Re: BOSStull]
BOSStull Offline
2x Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/15/11
Posts: 1090
A/S/L: 61/M /Georgia
HG 300, HS 811

https://www.pinterest.com/bosstull/





#198418 - 10/30/17 12:51 PM Re: 2017 U.S. Open [Re: BOSStull]
mmalsed Offline
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/18/10
Posts: 1323
A/S/L: 43/M/Riverside, CA
Originally Posted By: BOSStull
Other thoughts from Dave Small.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=2&v=qWWRdWIfKLU


very interesting.

Friction is Friction.
Avg: 200
Season High Gm: 276 / Lifetime: 290
Season High Ser: 714 / Lifetime: 759

16# IQ Tour Pearl/16# Crux/16# Marvel S/15#White Dot

"Gotta kick at the darkness 'till it bleeds daylight"

#198419 - 10/30/17 10:46 PM Re: 2017 U.S. Open [Re: BOSStull]
SteveH Offline
Pro of the Year Contender

Registered: 12/09/12
Posts: 749
A/S/L: 62/M/Burlington VT
For what I think is the first time ever, Chad has admitted a change is needed. After his first post that indicated the best bowlers were stupid and he was brilliant, he then subsided into a change.

He did some good things for bowling. He needs to be eliminated now.

He did some good things for bowling. He needs to be eliminated now.
Current League average 178

High League game: 290
High League Series: 768
High Tournament Series 723
Arsenal so far: [all 15#]
Roto Grip Hustle Ink
Storm Byte
Storm Hy Road Pearl
Storm Ride
Roto-Grip Disturbed
Storm Lucid
Roto-Grip Crown

#198420 - Yesterday at 06:09 AM Re: 2017 U.S. Open [Re: BOSStull]
BOSStull Offline
2x Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/15/11
Posts: 1090
A/S/L: 61/M /Georgia
The 11th Frame: Norm Duke puts on shotmaking clinic at 2017 U.S. Open in what Chad Murphy says may have been the tournaments last with this format.


Duke electrifying on way to lead at 2017 U.S. Open
Qualifying - Round 3
Qualifying - Round 4
HG 300, HS 811

https://www.pinterest.com/bosstull/





#198423 - Today at 05:18 AM Re: 2017 U.S. Open [Re: BOSStull]
BOSStull Offline
2x Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/15/11
Posts: 1090
A/S/L: 61/M /Georgia
Bowling tonight. Going to miss the live show on CBS Sports Network but it is set to record. I am pulling for Norm Duke but he has a tough climb from the bottom of the Stepladder finals.


Wednesday
November 1
7:30 PM
Live televised Stepladder finals
CBS Sports Network

Match Play - Round 3


HG 300, HS 811

https://www.pinterest.com/bosstull/





