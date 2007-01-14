#198417 - 09:01 PM Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread Re: Richie V.] Richie V.

Tonight's bowling, frame-by-frame



Just about anything I did tonight would have better than last week's disaster, but this wasn't what I had in mind, because I only had a double in the first and second games, and paid a penalty on most of my bad shots. I also didn't close out well, because the second game was the only time I threw three balls in the 10th.



Result : 159-169-142=470

Average (24 games) : 175

Average for last 9 games : 162

Next week's AVG+1 score : 544



Composite average (45 games) : 171



Peter was absent for a third week, so we had to take a vacant instead of his blind. Ed had a 208 second game, and that produced the only two points we won.

Arsenal (all 15 lb.)

Alpha Crux

Marvel Pearl

IQ Tour Fusion

Reign of Fire

Tropical Breeze

Fast

T-Zone



Career Highs

Avg.: 197 (Summer 2008)

Book: 186

Series: 707

Game: 288



Current

Brunswick Mixed - Avg: 166 HS: 556 HG: 207

Sunday Niters - Avg: 175 HS: 610 HG: 257

Composite Avg: 171



: My bowling blog

Arsenal (all 15 lb.)
Alpha Crux
Marvel Pearl
IQ Tour Fusion
Reign of Fire
Tropical Breeze
Fast
T-Zone

Career Highs
Avg.: 197 (Summer 2008)
Book: 186
Series: 707
Game: 288

Current
Brunswick Mixed - Avg: 166 HS: 556 HG: 207
Sunday Niters - Avg: 175 HS: 610 HG: 257
Composite Avg: 171

