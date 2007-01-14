Sponsored Links







ChatBox: Sponsored Links





Page 8 of 8 < 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 Topic Options Rate This Topic #198413 - 08:47 AM Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread Re: Richie V.] Mkirchie





Registered: 01/14/07

Posts: 697

A/S/L: 37/M/New Jersey Touring Pro ContenderRegistered: 01/14/07Posts: 697A/S/L: 37/M/New Jersey Originally Posted By: Dennis Michael A bowler came late, 5th frame. Asked if he still could bowl. Opponent said, not after the 3rd frame. A discussion ensued, Is it 3rd or 5th?



Well, there is no League rule, so we consulted the Rule Book for 2017.



Wow, our league definitely has that rule, it's the 3rd frame and they get to make up the missed frames. Most of the time when a bowler is late in our league, they let their teammates know and provide an ETA. Then, both teams agree to wait or bowl very slowly (even slower than what normally happens) as long as the ETA is reasonable. Otherwise, they'll just start at the beginning of the next game.



Mark Wow, our league definitely has that rule, it's the 3rd frame and they get to make up the missed frames. Most of the time when a bowler is late in our league, they let their teammates know and provide an ETA. Then, both teams agree to wait or bowl very slowly (even slower than what normally happens) as long as the ETA is reasonable. Otherwise, they'll just start at the beginning of the next game.Mark _________________________

Current Average - 225

HG-300(11)

HS-789

Top #10100 - Sponsored Links Sponsored Links Sponsored Links

Legend



Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

Top #198414 - 10:10 AM Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread Re: Richie V.] Dennis Michael





Registered: 12/11/05

Posts: 9555

A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill Virtual League ChampionRegistered: 12/11/05Posts: 9555A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill Was my assumption too. But, we went by the USBC rule.



I found it strange that the House couldn't make the scoring work. Second rule now that the scoring doesn't do it. _________________________

LM - Black Diamond 15#

Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#

Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#

Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl









Top #198416 - 10:24 AM Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread Re: Dennis Michael] BOSStull

2x Virtual League Champion



Registered: 10/15/11

Posts: 1088

A/S/L: 61/M /Georgia Registered: 10/15/11Posts: 1088A/S/L: 61/M /Georgia Originally Posted By: Dennis Michael I ran into a change in USBC Rules I didn't know of.



A bowler came late, 5th frame. Asked if he still could bowl. Opponent said, not after the 3rd frame. A discussion ensued, Is it 3rd or 5th?



Well, there is no League rule, so we consulted the Rule Book for 2017.



What we found was: A late bowler is to receive an absent score for the frames missed. Then bowls his regular game to finish.



There was no mention of 3rd or 5th or any number of frames. So, it's assumed a bowler can come in the 10th frame and just bowl that one, receiving absent scores for the first 9 frames.



And, by the way, the automatic scoring system can't do this. The System records a bowler absent for the entire game, not a partial. If a bowler comes late and is changed to a regular bowler, the entire game is wiped out, and is to be re-entered manually.



I was not in our League meeting to start the year. I wonder what our league rules are now. Just a couple of weeks ago we let a bowler catch up that was late. I actually think the new rule is a better rule.





https://www.pinterest.com/bosstull/









_________________________ HG 300 , HS 811

Top Page 8 of 8 < 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8

Tweet

Preview

Hop to: Coaching And Equipment ------ Beginner Help Physical/Mental Game & Lane Conditions Videos The Pro Shop Bowling Ball Reviews Amateur Bowling ------ Leagues & Sport Bowling Tournaments Collegiate & Youth Bowling Professional Bowling ------ Pro Bowling Tours Miscellaneous ------ The Bowler's Lounge Other Forms of Bowling For Sale/Wanted; Bowling Classifieds New Member Intros & Tech Help Virtual League Annoucements Virtual League Community Manager Moderator: Angel