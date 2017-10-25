2017 U.S. Open

This tournament is making a mockery out of the sport. It shouldn't require top bowlers play the lanes in such a way that would get many of us thrown out of our local center. Even Walter Ray was lofting the gutter cap so it wasn't just the power players that were forced to play there. Chris Warren had a different approach which was throwing a backup ball from the left side.
Clearly the double burn needs to be eliminated. There should be fresh oil for at least 2 of the 3 squads next year. Also perhaps the USBC and PBA need to consider banning sanded equipment in their tournaments so the heads will hold up longer. A little bit of surface would be fine but no need for anyone to be throwing charcoal down the lanes. Pros especially have access to plenty of equipment and layout options to get the desired ball reaction so shouldn't need to rely on surface that much.
_________________________
High Game: 300 (4)
High Series: 774
Current Arsenal: DV8 Grudge, Pyramid Antidote, Radical Ridiculous Asym, Hammer Arson High Flare Solid, Brunswick Brute Strength