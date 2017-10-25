|
#198395 - 10/25/17 12:22 PM
Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread
[Re: mmalsed]
Bantam
Registered: 12/10/13
Posts: 11
A/S/L: 28/M/North Carolina
Unfortunately missed last week but got back into it yesterday.
Had a shaky start to the night and was concerned I'd lost my mojo. 3 opens in the first 5 frames had me worried, two being ugly splits on light hits. I made a ball change to something slightly more aggressive trying to give myself more room outside, and it seemed to work out. Finished game one with a 202. Was making good pace through game two and lost the shot in a hurry around frame 6. Finished that game with another 202 and dropped back to my original ball for game three. Strung together a 6 bagger to finish with a 255.
Overall a 659 series in probably my most difficult night of the year in terms of the shot. Was glad to stay above 2's in all 3 games.
_________________________
Track 508A
Storm IQ Tour Pearl
Brunswick Mastermind
Legend
Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
#198397 - 10/25/17 06:15 PM
Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread
[Re: Richie V.]
Regional Pro Contender
Registered: 02/25/15
Posts: 517
A/S/L: 58/M/Sunny California
Nice recovery IronMike.
_________________________
Primary
14lbs Ebonite Gamebreaker 2
15lbs Motiv Venom Shock
14lbs Columbia 300 Antics (Weak)
15lbs Columbia 300 Antics (Agg)
Secondary
15lbs Blend10 OSW
15lbs Motiv Venom Panic
15lbs Motiv Rebel Tank
Spare
15lbs Faball Nail
#198398 - 10/25/17 10:40 PM
Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread
[Re: Richie V.]
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x4
Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4569
A/S/L: 51/M/Brockton, MA
Tonight's bowling, frame-by-frame
Not quite what I had in mind to bounce back from Sunday night, but I was at least reasonably happy with my third game, which had a late double to cover one open frame. It was also a better night on my 10 pin, missing only one out of four.Result
: 164-139-195=498Average (21 games)
: 166Average for last 9 games
: 168Next week's AVG+1 score
: 502Composite average (42 games)
: 172
Ralph and Brian had good first games for the only game we won tonight.
_________________________
Arsenal (all 15 lb.)
Alpha Crux
Marvel Pearl
IQ Tour Fusion
Reign of Fire
Tropical Breeze
Fast
T-ZoneCareer Highs
Avg.: 197 (Summer 2008)
Book: 186
Series: 707
Game: 288Current
Brunswick Mixed - Avg: 166 HS: 556 HG: 207
Sunday Niters - Avg: 178 HS: 610 HG: 257
Composite Avg: 172The Tenth Board
: My bowling blogRichie's BowlSK profile
#198399 - 10/26/17 01:15 AM
Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread
[Re: Richie V.]
Virtual League Champion
Registered: 04/04/12
Posts: 519
A/S/L: 33/M/Mass
Subbed in a league tonight at a different center. Shot 234, 268, 246 for 748. And that was with two opens (slight miss on the 7 pin in the first game and again in the 3rd). Like Sunday I was able to string strikes in all 3 games. Amazing how a few small tweaks in my game has allowed me to carry much better.
_________________________
High Game: 300 (4)
High Series: 774
Current Arsenal: DV8 Grudge, Pyramid Antidote, Radical Ridiculous Asym, Hammer Arson High Flare Solid, Brunswick Brute Strength
#198400 - Yesterday at 11:38 PM
Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread
[Re: Richie V.]
Virtual League Champion
Registered: 04/04/12
Posts: 519
A/S/L: 33/M/Mass
Aaaand back to earth tonight, 182+223+213=618. Lanes played like they had more volume and I got off to a terrible start. Switched to my Grudge after leaving my 2nd pocket 7-9 of the night in game 2, and that got me through the rest of the night, but left a 3rd one anyway in game 3. Still hanging on to 230 in this league but need to just go in prepared for the shot to be different week to week I guess. Just did not get left enough, need to practice playing closer to the gutter.
Prebowled for my Sunday league earlier in the day, 243+226+201=670 but honestly didn't think I threw it all that well or consistently and carried a lot questionable strikes (light hits, tripped 6s). 3rd game was clean but could only muster a double.
Got a tournament Sunday at the same house where I shot the 748 the other night so hoping to bounce right back.
_________________________
High Game: 300 (4)
High Series: 774
Current Arsenal: DV8 Grudge, Pyramid Antidote, Radical Ridiculous Asym, Hammer Arson High Flare Solid, Brunswick Brute Strength
#198403 - Today at 08:30 AM
Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread
[Re: Richie V.]
Touring Pro Contender
Registered: 01/14/07
Posts: 696
A/S/L: 37/M/New Jersey
Last night, we likely created a new rule to be voted on at the end of the season. We were still planning on post-bowling after league to make up for being at our teammate's wedding last week. Our teammate wasn't there last night because he and his wife went away earlier in the week on an impromptu honeymoon. We were happy they went away, we were sort of surprised they they originally planned on being there last night. Our team had another bowler who was going to be late and the team we were bowling was down two bowlers (one was my teammate's new wife.) With both teams being down two bowlers and bowling 3-3, we got done very quickly and our late bowler didn't make it until the middle of the third game and would only bowl the post-bowl.
Here is where we caused trouble. We got done so quickly we were happy that we could start post-bowling right away and not be done post-bowling too late. Before we started, our teammate asked the league officers about post-bowling on the same pair where we finished so we wouldn't need to move, wait for other teams to get done, or bowl next to open bowlers. There is nothing in the by-laws, so we started right back up on that pair. Of course, we were bowling next to the team who we would have bowled the week before and they weren't too happy to see us post-bowl on that pair so they also asked the officers and got the same answer.
I'm curious if they would have said anything if I wasn't bowling well. One of my teammates shot slightly above average and my other teammate was really struggling and well below average for the regular league games. I shot 227-245-280 for a 752 in the regular league, then shot 266 the first game of the post-bowl. Our president didn't tell us that they said anything until the 2nd game of the post bowl which makes me sort of suspicious. I ended the post-bowl with a 191-235 for a 692.
Mark
_________________________
Current Average - 225
HG-300(11)
HS-789
#198408 - Today at 04:53 PM
Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread
[Re: Richie V.]
Regional Pro Contender
Registered: 02/25/15
Posts: 517
A/S/L: 58/M/Sunny California
It's pretty specific in our league, no pre/post bowling on the same pair of lanes. It happened to us last season, there was a delay until we could move to another pair. We wanted to start and end as fast as possible because of cosmic bowling coming on soon after league ends.
I struggled a bit today but managed 204, 205, 196. The second game was clean. (Yeah for me.)
_________________________
Primary
14lbs Ebonite Gamebreaker 2
15lbs Motiv Venom Shock
14lbs Columbia 300 Antics (Weak)
15lbs Columbia 300 Antics (Agg)
Secondary
15lbs Blend10 OSW
15lbs Motiv Venom Panic
15lbs Motiv Rebel Tank
Spare
15lbs Faball Nail
#198409 - Today at 06:16 PM
Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread
[Re: Richie V.]
Touring Pro Contender
Registered: 01/14/07
Posts: 696
A/S/L: 37/M/New Jersey
Our league only has a specific rule about no practice before league on the lanes for our league or the other league that bowls next to us, but that is it. It was established because, of course, there were complaints about the fresh shot being messed up by people practicing for 1-2 games beforehand.
Mark
_________________________
Current Average - 225
HG-300(11)
HS-789
