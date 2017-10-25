#198403 - 08:30 AM Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread Re: Richie V.] Mkirchie





A/S/L: 37/M/New Jersey Touring Pro ContenderRegistered: 01/14/07Posts: 696A/S/L: 37/M/New Jersey Last night, we likely created a new rule to be voted on at the end of the season. We were still planning on post-bowling after league to make up for being at our teammate's wedding last week. Our teammate wasn't there last night because he and his wife went away earlier in the week on an impromptu honeymoon. We were happy they went away, we were sort of surprised they they originally planned on being there last night. Our team had another bowler who was going to be late and the team we were bowling was down two bowlers (one was my teammate's new wife.) With both teams being down two bowlers and bowling 3-3, we got done very quickly and our late bowler didn't make it until the middle of the third game and would only bowl the post-bowl.



Here is where we caused trouble. We got done so quickly we were happy that we could start post-bowling right away and not be done post-bowling too late. Before we started, our teammate asked the league officers about post-bowling on the same pair where we finished so we wouldn't need to move, wait for other teams to get done, or bowl next to open bowlers. There is nothing in the by-laws, so we started right back up on that pair. Of course, we were bowling next to the team who we would have bowled the week before and they weren't too happy to see us post-bowl on that pair so they also asked the officers and got the same answer.



I'm curious if they would have said anything if I wasn't bowling well. One of my teammates shot slightly above average and my other teammate was really struggling and well below average for the regular league games. I shot 227-245-280 for a 752 in the regular league, then shot 266 the first game of the post-bowl. Our president didn't tell us that they said anything until the 2nd game of the post bowl which makes me sort of suspicious. I ended the post-bowl with a 191-235 for a 692.



