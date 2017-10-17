BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
#198350 - 10/17/17 06:07 PM Re: Storm Hy-Road Surface [Re: SteveH]
BOSStull Offline
2x Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/15/11
Posts: 1084
A/S/L: 61/M /Georgia
Originally Posted By: SteveH


I will order the Hustle Ink, because it's cheap and most love it.
This guy loves the Hustle Ink so much he says "Oh, Ill never use that ball again,
https://www.newsday.com/sports/perfect-900-bowler-joe-novara-rolls-ultimate-series-1.14513582
_________________________
HG 300, HS 811

https://www.pinterest.com/bosstull/





#198352 - 10/17/17 06:44 PM Re: Storm Hy-Road Surface [Re: BOSStull]
djp1080 Offline
High Roller

Registered: 04/20/13
Posts: 348
A/S/L: 70/m/IL
BTW I ordered one last week and should be ready on Wednesday. I doubt that I'll try it fresh out of the box in league though. I did do that with the Code Black and rolled a 264. Down hill after that... smile

#198356 - 10/18/17 10:06 PM Re: Storm Hy-Road Surface [Re: 82Boat69]
SteveH Offline
Pro of the Year Contender

Registered: 12/09/12
Posts: 748
A/S/L: 62/M/Burlington VT
I had decided on the Ink awhile ago, first review I read.

For 89.95 plus 30 drill out the door, what the heck.

Bought it for the lane we bowl on. I will give feedback.
_________________________
Current League average 178

High League game: 290
High League Series: 768
High Tournament Series 723
Arsenal so far: [all 15#]
Roto Grip Hustle Ink
Storm Byte
Storm Hy Road Pearl
Storm Ride
Roto-Grip Disturbed
Storm Lucid
Roto-Grip Crown

#198396 - 10/25/17 01:27 PM Re: Storm Hy-Road Surface [Re: SteveH]
djp1080 Offline
High Roller

Registered: 04/20/13
Posts: 348
A/S/L: 70/m/IL
Steve, I picked up the Hustle INK last week and just got to use it today. The bowler wasn't all that hot, but I just wanted to report that this is performer especially for the price point. It's drilled up 50 x 3 3/8ths x 25. I kept it at an out of the box condition. It's quite similar to a Hy-Road in my opinion. The polished solid cover gets down the lane nicely and matches up with my speed just fine.
I think you'll like what you see with this ball. smile

#198404 - Today at 12:08 PM Re: Storm Hy-Road Surface [Re: 82Boat69]
SteveH Offline
Pro of the Year Contender

Registered: 12/09/12
Posts: 748
A/S/L: 62/M/Burlington VT
Love it! It does have that nice symmetrical shape I prefer on drier lanes. I've been bowling poorly, but when I'm on, it's a great ball.

I will always keep it out of box, though the cover picks up dirt and track marks like my Hy Road pearl does. Roll starts perfectly.
_________________________
Current League average 178

High League game: 290
High League Series: 768
High Tournament Series 723
Arsenal so far: [all 15#]
Roto Grip Hustle Ink
Storm Byte
Storm Hy Road Pearl
Storm Ride
Roto-Grip Disturbed
Storm Lucid
Roto-Grip Crown

#198407 - Today at 03:23 PM Re: Storm Hy-Road Surface [Re: SteveH]
djp1080 Offline
High Roller

Registered: 04/20/13
Posts: 348
A/S/L: 70/m/IL
I'm guessing that you're talking about the Hustle INK.
This past week I started with the Torrent in game 1. Switched to a Marvel Pearl in game 2. In game 3 I switched to the Hustle INK in frame 6 I think it was after I had two 3-10's. I picked them both up. smile
Moved 3 & 2 over to board 30. The INK helped me with four in a row and our team got every game. Good night and I'm a believer in this Hustle. The other two balls were great, too. smile

