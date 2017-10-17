Storm Hy-Road Surface

Sponsored Links







I will order the Hustle Ink, because it's cheap and most love it.

https://www.newsday.com/sports/perfect-900-bowler-joe-novara-rolls-ultimate-series-1.14513582 This guy loves the Hustle Ink so much he says "Oh, Ill never use that ball again,





A/S/L: 70/m/IL BTW I ordered one last week and should be ready on Wednesday. I doubt that I'll try it fresh out of the box in league though. I did do that with the Code Black and rolled a 264. Down hill after that...

I had decided on the Ink awhile ago, first review I read.



For 89.95 plus 30 drill out the door, what the heck.



Bought it for the lane we bowl on. I will give feedback. _________________________

I think you'll like what you see with this ball. Steve, I picked up the Hustle INK last week and just got to use it today. The bowler wasn't all that hot, but I just wanted to report that this is performer especially for the price point. It's drilled up 50 x 3 3/8ths x 25. I kept it at an out of the box condition. It's quite similar to a Hy-Road in my opinion. The polished solid cover gets down the lane nicely and matches up with my speed just fine.I think you'll like what you see with this ball.

Love it! It does have that nice symmetrical shape I prefer on drier lanes. I've been bowling poorly, but when I'm on, it's a great ball.

I will always keep it out of box, though the cover picks up dirt and track marks like my Hy Road pearl does. Roll starts perfectly.



I will always keep it out of box, though the cover picks up dirt and track marks like my Hy Road pearl does. Roll starts perfectly. _________________________

This past week I started with the Torrent in game 1. Switched to a Marvel Pearl in game 2. In game 3 I switched to the Hustle INK in frame 6 I think it was after I had two 3-10's. I picked them both up.

Moved 3 & 2 over to board 30. The INK helped me with four in a row and our team got every game. Good night and I'm a believer in this Hustle. The other two balls were great, too. I'm guessing that you're talking about the Hustle INK.This past week I started with the Torrent in game 1. Switched to a Marvel Pearl in game 2. In game 3 I switched to the Hustle INK in frame 6 I think it was after I had two 3-10's. I picked them both up.Moved 3 & 2 over to board 30. The INK helped me with four in a row and our team got every game. Good night and I'm a believer in this Hustle. The other two balls were great, too.

