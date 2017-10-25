BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
#198401 - Today at 07:31 AM 2017 U.S. Open
BOSStull
2x Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/15/11
Posts: 1084
A/S/L: 61/M /Georgia
US Open Round 1 results



US OPEN oil pattern

I can't understand why the US OPEN oil pattern would require you to bowl the gutter cap in game 1.

Anthony Simonsen







Attachments
usopen.jpg




Edited by BOSStull (Today at 08:19 AM)
HG 300, HS 811

https://www.pinterest.com/bosstull/





#198402 - Today at 07:34 AM Re: 2017 U.S. Open [Re: BOSStull]
BOSStull
2x Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/15/11
Posts: 1084
A/S/L: 61/M /Georgia
Originally Posted By: BOSStull
US Open Round 1 results



US OPEN oil pattern

I can't understand why the US OPEN oil pattern would require you to bowl the gutter cap in game 1.











A little research found out why. Anthony Simonsen and Marshall Kent were in C Squad and didn't fair well. Lanes were oiled at start and none thereafter. They were at a disadvantage to start. But now the question why not re oil. Give everyone the same conditions to start?


Attachments
usopen.jpg

usopen2.jpg




Edited by BOSStull (Today at 08:33 AM)
HG 300, HS 811

https://www.pinterest.com/bosstull/





#198405 - Today at 12:11 PM Re: 2017 U.S. Open [Re: BOSStull]
SteveH
Pro of the Year Contender

Registered: 12/09/12
Posts: 748
A/S/L: 62/M/Burlington VT
That's the way USBC Chad wants it. He wants to make this a grueling test, and the double-burn lofting is part of it. Chris Barnes commented that the right side five boards is out of bounds due to topo.

I think the double burn is an excuse. It allows for more timely play due to no re-oil, and makes the pattern itself a mockery of the sport.. But this is Chad's world.
Current League average 178

High League game: 290
High League Series: 768
High Tournament Series 723
Arsenal so far: [all 15#]
Roto Grip Hustle Ink
Storm Byte
Storm Hy Road Pearl
Storm Ride
Roto-Grip Disturbed
Storm Lucid
Roto-Grip Crown

#198406 - Today at 03:21 PM Re: 2017 U.S. Open [Re: BOSStull]
wronghander
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 04/04/12
Posts: 519
A/S/L: 33/M/Mass
This tournament is making a mockery out of the sport. It shouldn't require top bowlers play the lanes in such a way that would get many of us thrown out of our local center. Even Walter Ray was lofting the gutter cap so it wasn't just the power players that were forced to play there. Chris Warren had a different approach which was throwing a backup ball from the left side.

Clearly the double burn needs to be eliminated. There should be fresh oil for at least 2 of the 3 squads next year. Also perhaps the USBC and PBA need to consider banning sanded equipment in their tournaments so the heads will hold up longer. A little bit of surface would be fine but no need for anyone to be throwing charcoal down the lanes. Pros especially have access to plenty of equipment and layout options to get the desired ball reaction so shouldn't need to rely on surface that much.
High Game: 300 (4)
High Series: 774

Current Arsenal: DV8 Grudge, Pyramid Antidote, Radical Ridiculous Asym, Hammer Arson High Flare Solid, Brunswick Brute Strength

