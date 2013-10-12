BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
You are not logged in. [Log In] BowlingFans.com Home » Forums » Amateur Bowling » Leagues & Sport Bowling » Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread
Register (FREE)    Forum List        Calendar     Active Topics    FAQ
Sponsored Links




ChatBox:

Sponsored Links


Page 7 of 7 < 1 2 3 4 5 6 7
Topic Options
Rate This Topic
#198395 - Yesterday at 12:22 PM Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread [Re: mmalsed]
IronMike Offline
Bantam

Registered: 12/10/13
Posts: 11
A/S/L: 28/M/North Carolina
Unfortunately missed last week but got back into it yesterday.

Had a shaky start to the night and was concerned I'd lost my mojo. 3 opens in the first 5 frames had me worried, two being ugly splits on light hits. I made a ball change to something slightly more aggressive trying to give myself more room outside, and it seemed to work out. Finished game one with a 202. Was making good pace through game two and lost the shot in a hurry around frame 6. Finished that game with another 202 and dropped back to my original ball for game three. Strung together a 6 bagger to finish with a 255.

Overall a 659 series in probably my most difficult night of the year in terms of the shot. Was glad to stay above 2's in all 3 games.
_________________________
Track 508A
Storm IQ Tour Pearl
Brunswick Mastermind

Top
#10100 - 1 second ago Sponsored Links
Sponsored Links Online content
Legend

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
Top
#198397 - Yesterday at 06:15 PM Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread [Re: Richie V.]
goobee Offline
Regional Pro Contender

Registered: 02/25/15
Posts: 516
A/S/L: 58/M/Sunny California
Nice recovery IronMike.
_________________________
Primary

14lbs Ebonite Gamebreaker 2
15lbs Motiv Venom Shock
14lbs Columbia 300 Antics (Weak)
15lbs Columbia 300 Antics (Agg)

Secondary

15lbs Blend10 OSW
15lbs Motiv Venom Panic
15lbs Motiv Rebel Tank

Spare

15lbs Faball Nail

Top
#198398 - Yesterday at 10:40 PM Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread [Re: Richie V.]
Richie V. Online content
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x4

Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4569
A/S/L: 51/M/Brockton, MA
Tonight's bowling, frame-by-frame

Not quite what I had in mind to bounce back from Sunday night, but I was at least reasonably happy with my third game, which had a late double to cover one open frame. It was also a better night on my 10 pin, missing only one out of four.

Result: 164-139-195=498
Average (21 games): 166
Average for last 9 games: 168
Next week's AVG+1 score: 502

Composite average (42 games): 172

Ralph and Brian had good first games for the only game we won tonight.
_________________________
Arsenal (all 15 lb.)
Alpha Crux
Marvel Pearl
IQ Tour Fusion
Reign of Fire
Tropical Breeze
Fast
T-Zone

Career Highs
Avg.: 197 (Summer 2008)
Book: 186
Series: 707
Game: 288

Current
Brunswick Mixed - Avg: 166 HS: 556 HG: 207
Sunday Niters - Avg: 178 HS: 610 HG: 257
Composite Avg: 172

The Tenth Board: My bowling blog
Richie's BowlSK profile

Top
Page 7 of 7 < 1 2 3 4 5 6 7



Moderator:  Angel, Community Manager 
Savings That Support BowlingCommunity.com
We need your help!
Rather than begging for donations we're asking you to do one simple thing to help keep these forums running smooth:
When shopping for anything on Amazon.com or eBay please use these links to go to the web sites.

This won't cost you a cent!
You'll still get the exact same low prices, deals and free or low cost shipping; it doesn't change anything for you at all! The items do not have to be bowling related; all purchases made through these links help us! Amazon.com and eBay will pay us a small commission for every sale and it's helping us cover the expenses.
BowlingCommunity.com Recent Posts
Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread
by Richie V. - Yesterday at 10:40 PM
Storm Hy-Road Surface
by djp1080 - Yesterday at 01:27 PM
Storm/Roto Grip MatchMaker Live
by BOSStull - Yesterday at 08:36 AM
Storm timeless and style update
by Dylan585 - Yesterday at 12:14 AM
2017 World Championships (Men & Women)
by Richie V. - 10/24/17 07:35 PM
Possible Olympic Events?
by goobee - 10/24/17 06:29 PM
Okay - have to figure out how to deal with
by Rand - 10/24/17 05:21 PM
approved ball cleaners
by Dennis Michael - 10/22/17 03:20 AM
wanted a 1 ball roller bowling bag
by Richie V. - 10/20/17 06:16 PM
trouble sliding
by Rand - 10/20/17 01:30 AM
HY ROAD NANO
by djp1080 - 10/19/17 07:05 PM
Starting dots/boards?
by djp1080 - 10/19/17 01:42 PM
Terms Of Use
Use of this community signifies your agreement to the Community Standards and Conditions of Use.
Privacy statement · · Mark all read
Contact Us · BowlingFans.com Home · Top

Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
About BowlingFans.com | Contact Us | Advertise With Us | Site Map
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. | Material Connection Disclosure

Copyright © 1998 - 2017 - usrbingeek LLC | Copyright Policy
BowlingFans.com, BowlingFans, The Right Approach, Kegler's Connection, Tour411, BallBeat, BowlingCommunity.com, BowlSearch.com, and Bowling News You Can Use are trademarks of usrbingeek LLC. All other trademarks and tradenames are property of their respective owners.