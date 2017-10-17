BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
You are not logged in. [Log In] BowlingFans.com Home » Forums » Coaching And Equipment » The Pro Shop » Storm Hy-Road Surface
Register (FREE)    Forum List        Calendar     Active Topics    FAQ
Sponsored Links




ChatBox:

Sponsored Links


Page 4 of 4 < 1 2 3 4
Topic Options
Rate This Topic
#198350 - 10/17/17 06:07 PM Re: Storm Hy-Road Surface [Re: SteveH]
BOSStull Online content
2x Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/15/11
Posts: 1082
A/S/L: 61/M /Georgia
Originally Posted By: SteveH


I will order the Hustle Ink, because it's cheap and most love it.
This guy loves the Hustle Ink so much he says "Oh, Ill never use that ball again,
https://www.newsday.com/sports/perfect-900-bowler-joe-novara-rolls-ultimate-series-1.14513582
_________________________
HG 300, HS 811

https://www.pinterest.com/bosstull/





Top
#10100 - 1 second ago Sponsored Links
Sponsored Links Online content
Legend

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
Top
#198352 - 10/17/17 06:44 PM Re: Storm Hy-Road Surface [Re: BOSStull]
djp1080 Online content
High Roller

Registered: 04/20/13
Posts: 347
A/S/L: 70/m/IL
BTW I ordered one last week and should be ready on Wednesday. I doubt that I'll try it fresh out of the box in league though. I did do that with the Code Black and rolled a 264. Down hill after that... smile

Top
#198356 - 10/18/17 10:06 PM Re: Storm Hy-Road Surface [Re: 82Boat69]
SteveH Offline
Pro of the Year Contender

Registered: 12/09/12
Posts: 746
A/S/L: 62/M/Burlington VT
I had decided on the Ink awhile ago, first review I read.

For 89.95 plus 30 drill out the door, what the heck.

Bought it for the lane we bowl on. I will give feedback.
_________________________
Current League average 178

High League game: 290
High League Series: 768
High Tournament Series 723
Arsenal so far: [all 15#]
Roto Grip Hustle Ink
Storm Byte
Storm Hy Road Pearl
Storm Ride
Roto-Grip Disturbed
Storm Lucid
Roto-Grip Crown

Top
#198396 - Today at 01:27 PM Re: Storm Hy-Road Surface [Re: SteveH]
djp1080 Online content
High Roller

Registered: 04/20/13
Posts: 347
A/S/L: 70/m/IL
Steve, I picked up the Hustle INK last week and just got to use it today. The bowler wasn't all that hot, but I just wanted to report that this is performer especially for the price point. It's drilled up 50 x 3 3/8ths x 25. I kept it at an out of the box condition. It's quite similar to a Hy-Road in my opinion. The polished solid cover gets down the lane nicely and matches up with my speed just fine.
I think you'll like what you see with this ball. smile

Top
Page 4 of 4 < 1 2 3 4



Moderator:  Angel, Community Manager 
Savings That Support BowlingCommunity.com
We need your help!
Rather than begging for donations we're asking you to do one simple thing to help keep these forums running smooth:
When shopping for anything on Amazon.com or eBay please use these links to go to the web sites.

This won't cost you a cent!
You'll still get the exact same low prices, deals and free or low cost shipping; it doesn't change anything for you at all! The items do not have to be bowling related; all purchases made through these links help us! Amazon.com and eBay will pay us a small commission for every sale and it's helping us cover the expenses.
BowlingCommunity.com Recent Posts
Storm Hy-Road Surface
by djp1080 - 01:27 PM
Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread
by IronMike - 12:22 PM
Storm/Roto Grip MatchMaker Live
by BOSStull - 08:36 AM
Storm timeless and style update
by Dylan585 - 12:14 AM
2017 World Championships (Men & Women)
by Richie V. - 07:35 PM
Possible Olympic Events?
by goobee - 06:29 PM
Okay - have to figure out how to deal with
by Rand - 05:21 PM
approved ball cleaners
by Dennis Michael - 10/22/17 03:20 AM
wanted a 1 ball roller bowling bag
by Richie V. - 10/20/17 06:16 PM
trouble sliding
by Rand - 10/20/17 01:30 AM
HY ROAD NANO
by djp1080 - 10/19/17 07:05 PM
Starting dots/boards?
by djp1080 - 10/19/17 01:42 PM
Terms Of Use
Use of this community signifies your agreement to the Community Standards and Conditions of Use.
Privacy statement · · Mark all read
Contact Us · BowlingFans.com Home · Top

Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
About BowlingFans.com | Contact Us | Advertise With Us | Site Map
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. | Material Connection Disclosure

Copyright © 1998 - 2017 - usrbingeek LLC | Copyright Policy
BowlingFans.com, BowlingFans, The Right Approach, Kegler's Connection, Tour411, BallBeat, BowlingCommunity.com, BowlSearch.com, and Bowling News You Can Use are trademarks of usrbingeek LLC. All other trademarks and tradenames are property of their respective owners.