Storm/Roto Grip MatchMaker Live

just had a matchmaker here. threw every ball. they set up 2 THS, a Nationals Shot and another Nationals pattern with extra head shot.
I'm a fan of strong covers and the Sur Lock was noticeably the strongest reading and reaction. a somewhat close second was the no rules exist. with the generic layout on each ball they all played within 4 boards of one another even on the sport vs THS.
the code red (I was initially interested in) I found needed more friction to react than I hoped. I ordered the Sur Lock. I could figure out how to play each ball, but you could tell the difference in hitting power. especially weaker were the Intense, daredevil trick. the Hot Cell performed admirably on the house shots.
I'm now trying to determine what layout to put on my Sur Lock.
