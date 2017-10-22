BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
The Pro Shop » Storm timeless and style update
#198393 - Today at 12:14 AM Storm timeless and style update
Dylan585 Offline
2X Virtual League Champion

Registered: 03/18/14
Posts: 220
A/S/L: 20/m/ny
Hi everybody! I've been absent here for a while and I'll explain why... I hurt my middle finger and went through an absolutely giant style change. I am now bowling 2 handed with my ring and pinky finger! It started rough but I'm now bowling absolutely amazing! I'll be posting a video soon... This style of two handed actually allows me to be more up the back instead of dead off the side... On this note I was wondering if anybody on here has a timeless that they would like to sell!
2 handed stats:

High game: 257
High series: 710
Average: 191

Bag: storm supernatural, Genesis the judge, motiv paranoia, motiv Forza gt, motiv Arctic sniper

