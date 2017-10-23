BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
You are not logged in. [Log In] BowlingFans.com Home » Forums » Miscellaneous » The Bowler's Lounge » Possible Olympic Events?
Register (FREE)    Forum List        Calendar     Active Topics    FAQ
Sponsored Links




ChatBox:

Sponsored Links


Page 2 of 2 < 1 2
Topic Options
Rate This Topic
#198387 - 10/23/17 04:08 PM Re: Possible Olympic Events? [Re: Dennis Michael]
82Boat69 Offline
Regional Pro Contender

Registered: 06/24/16
Posts: 502
A/S/L: 69/M/California
According to the IOC's own rules, wouldn't pole dancing have to be done by men in 75 countries on 4 continents :-) I've never seen a male pole dancer :-) It would also need a national governing body. I guess we can take solace from the fact that male pole dancing probably won't become an Olympic sport anytime soon :-) I don't think I've seen male synchronized swimming either. Some sports may be for certain genders only. Based on new laws here in CA, I would think the Olympics would break too many laws to be held in this state :-) Being a 'sanctuary state', too many Olympic participants would simply leave the 'Olympic Village', get a job and begin living in CA :-) The possibilities are endless.
_________________________
15 lb Storm Hy-Road : 65 x 3-3/8 x 25 500/1000 Grit
14 lb Storm Lock : 50 x 5 x 50 Polished
14 lb Ebonite Cyclone : 50 x 5 x 50 Polished
15 lb Columbia Blue Dot: Circa 1979

325 RPM'a @ 16 MPH

Top
#10100 - 1 second ago Sponsored Links
Sponsored Links Online content
Legend

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
Top
#198391 - Yesterday at 06:29 PM Re: Possible Olympic Events? [Re: goobee]
goobee Offline
Regional Pro Contender

Registered: 02/25/15
Posts: 515
A/S/L: 58/M/Sunny California
I can see people arguing that there is some physicality associated with pole dancing but for it to be considered a "sport?" Give me a break. I won't even get started with Foosball and Poker.
_________________________
Primary

14lbs Ebonite Gamebreaker 2
15lbs Motiv Venom Shock
14lbs Columbia 300 Antics (Weak)
15lbs Columbia 300 Antics (Agg)

Secondary

15lbs Blend10 OSW
15lbs Motiv Venom Panic
15lbs Motiv Rebel Tank

Spare

15lbs Faball Nail

Top
Page 2 of 2 < 1 2



Moderator:  Angel, Community Manager 
Savings That Support BowlingCommunity.com
We need your help!
Rather than begging for donations we're asking you to do one simple thing to help keep these forums running smooth:
When shopping for anything on Amazon.com or eBay please use these links to go to the web sites.

This won't cost you a cent!
You'll still get the exact same low prices, deals and free or low cost shipping; it doesn't change anything for you at all! The items do not have to be bowling related; all purchases made through these links help us! Amazon.com and eBay will pay us a small commission for every sale and it's helping us cover the expenses.
BowlingCommunity.com Recent Posts
2017 World Championships (Men & Women)
by Richie V. - Yesterday at 07:35 PM
Possible Olympic Events?
by goobee - Yesterday at 06:29 PM
Okay - have to figure out how to deal with
by Rand - Yesterday at 05:21 PM
Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread
by mmalsed - Yesterday at 01:40 PM
Storm/Roto Grip MatchMaker Live
by BOSStull - 10/23/17 05:25 PM
approved ball cleaners
by Dennis Michael - 10/22/17 03:20 AM
wanted a 1 ball roller bowling bag
by Richie V. - 10/20/17 06:16 PM
trouble sliding
by Rand - 10/20/17 01:30 AM
HY ROAD NANO
by djp1080 - 10/19/17 07:05 PM
Starting dots/boards?
by djp1080 - 10/19/17 01:42 PM
Storm Hy-Road Surface
by SteveH - 10/18/17 10:06 PM
Finger Swelling
by Dennis Michael - 10/12/17 06:44 AM
Terms Of Use
Use of this community signifies your agreement to the Community Standards and Conditions of Use.
Privacy statement · · Mark all read
Contact Us · BowlingFans.com Home · Top

Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
About BowlingFans.com | Contact Us | Advertise With Us | Site Map
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. | Material Connection Disclosure

Copyright © 1998 - 2017 - usrbingeek LLC | Copyright Policy
BowlingFans.com, BowlingFans, The Right Approach, Kegler's Connection, Tour411, BallBeat, BowlingCommunity.com, BowlSearch.com, and Bowling News You Can Use are trademarks of usrbingeek LLC. All other trademarks and tradenames are property of their respective owners.