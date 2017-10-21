#198384 - 12:23 PM Re: Possible Olympic Events? Re: goobee] BOSStull

It's a shame with the Olympics being held in Tokyo, Japan in 2020 that it could not a least be an exhibition sport. Japan has the worlds largest center in the world and which could easily host the bowling event.



The alternative to the Olympics start this week.



WORLD GAMES BOWLING

Starting with just five member federations in 1952, World Bowling grew to 110 member federations in 2010. World Bowling has member federations located in all five Olympic regions and with more than 100 million participants, 5 million competitors and 250,000 bowling lanes, it is one of the worlds largest organized sports.

