Sponsored Links







ChatBox: Sponsored Links





Topic Options Rate This Topic #198373 - 10:47 PM Possible Olympic Events? goobee





Registered: 02/25/15

Posts: 514

A/S/L: 58/M/Sunny California Regional Pro ContenderRegistered: 02/25/15Posts: 514A/S/L: 58/M/Sunny California



http://www.foxnews.com/sports/2017/10/18...-and-poker.html Seriously, if any of these get approved over bowling, I will stop watching the Olympics. _________________________

Primary



14lbs Ebonite Gamebreaker 2

15lbs Motiv Venom Shock

14lbs Columbia 300 Antics (Weak)

15lbs Columbia 300 Antics (Agg)



Secondary



15lbs Blend10 OSW

15lbs Motiv Venom Panic

15lbs Motiv Rebel Tank



Spare



15lbs Faball Nail

Top #10100 - Sponsored Links Sponsored Links Sponsored Links

Legend



Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

Top #198374 - 11:57 PM Re: Possible Olympic Events? Re: goobee] SteveH





Registered: 12/09/12

Posts: 746

A/S/L: 62/M/Burlington VT Pro of the Year ContenderRegistered: 12/09/12Posts: 746A/S/L: 62/M/Burlington VT That is ridiculous. _________________________

Current League average 178



High League game: 290

High League Series: 768

High Tournament Series 723

Arsenal so far: [all 15#]

Roto Grip Hustle Ink

Storm Byte

Storm Hy Road Pearl

Storm Ride

Roto-Grip Disturbed

Storm Lucid

Roto-Grip Crown

Top #198377 - 12:05 PM Re: Possible Olympic Events? Re: goobee] Dennis Michael





Registered: 12/11/05

Posts: 9552

A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill Virtual League ChampionRegistered: 12/11/05Posts: 9552A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill Isn't pole dancing what they do at the local Strip club?



Lap dancing is next. _________________________

LM - Black Diamond 15#

Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#

Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#

Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl









Top #198378 - 07:30 PM Re: Possible Olympic Events? Re: goobee] goobee





Registered: 02/25/15

Posts: 514

A/S/L: 58/M/Sunny California Regional Pro ContenderRegistered: 02/25/15Posts: 514A/S/L: 58/M/Sunny California Yep, popularized in strip clubs and possibly coming soon to you every 4 years during the summer Olympics.



Edited by goobee ( 07:30 PM ) _________________________

Primary



14lbs Ebonite Gamebreaker 2

15lbs Motiv Venom Shock

14lbs Columbia 300 Antics (Weak)

15lbs Columbia 300 Antics (Agg)



Secondary



15lbs Blend10 OSW

15lbs Motiv Venom Panic

15lbs Motiv Rebel Tank



Spare



15lbs Faball Nail

Top #198381 - 11:29 PM Re: Possible Olympic Events? Re: goobee] SteveH





Registered: 12/09/12

Posts: 746

A/S/L: 62/M/Burlington VT Pro of the Year ContenderRegistered: 12/09/12Posts: 746A/S/L: 62/M/Burlington VT I can't remember the last time I watched the Olympics for more than a half hour. _________________________

Current League average 178



High League game: 290

High League Series: 768

High Tournament Series 723

Arsenal so far: [all 15#]

Roto Grip Hustle Ink

Storm Byte

Storm Hy Road Pearl

Storm Ride

Roto-Grip Disturbed

Storm Lucid

Roto-Grip Crown

Top #198382 - 08:40 AM Re: Possible Olympic Events? Re: goobee] Dennis Michael





Registered: 12/11/05

Posts: 9552

A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill Virtual League ChampionRegistered: 12/11/05Posts: 9552A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill Maybe they have to improve TV ratings. _________________________

LM - Black Diamond 15#

Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#

Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#

Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl









Top #198383 - 09:27 AM Re: Possible Olympic Events? Re: Dennis Michael] 82Boat69

Regional Pro Contender



Registered: 06/24/16

Posts: 500

A/S/L: 69/M/California I suspect that bowling isn't popular enough to warrant the cost of a bowling venue and then what would be done with the venue when the Olympics end?



If the Olympics were made up from amateurs, maybe, but with most sports dominated by professionals, how many countries could actually fields a competitive bowling team?



The PWBA only has members from 10 or 12 countries. The PBA may have even fewer. For the IOC it's a no-brainer. Why have an event where just a handful of countries will walk away with all the medals? _________________________

15 lb Storm Hy-Road : 65 x 3-3/8 x 25 500/1000 Grit

14 lb Storm Lock : 50 x 5 x 50 Polished

14 lb Ebonite Cyclone : 50 x 5 x 50 Polished

15 lb Columbia Blue Dot: Circa 1979



325 RPM'a @ 16 MPH

Top

Tweet

Preview

Hop to: Coaching And Equipment ------ Beginner Help Physical/Mental Game & Lane Conditions Videos The Pro Shop Bowling Ball Reviews Amateur Bowling ------ Leagues & Sport Bowling Tournaments Collegiate & Youth Bowling Professional Bowling ------ Pro Bowling Tours Miscellaneous ------ The Bowler's Lounge Other Forms of Bowling For Sale/Wanted; Bowling Classifieds New Member Intros & Tech Help Virtual League Annoucements Virtual League Community Manager Moderator: Angel