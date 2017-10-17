|
#198349 - 10/17/17 05:07 PM
Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread
[Re: Richie V.]
Virtual League Champion
Registered: 10/18/10
Posts: 1320
A/S/L: 43/M/Riverside, CA
Turns out we bowled the #2 team last night. We had no idea until the end of game 2, LOL.
First game was clean - basically rolling Dutch through the 6th. Left 3 10s, a 7, and a 4 picked them all up. 209. Nice, fairly relaxed and pleasant.
Second game - swapped lanes that worked (bah!) and rolled into a 2-4-10 in the 4th, left the 10. Did the SAME thing (threw it way wide) in the 7th, but missed it SO bad that I picked it up! LOL - went sheet from there for a 223.
Third game - hip and knee were starting to ache a bit so my nice relaxed throw was getting labored. Left the 4-6-7 in the third and whiffed it. Did the same thing in the 5th and grabbed 2. Left the 1-2-8 in the 7th but missed the 8. 182 this one, but my M-in-L (in her 80s) rolled 203 (average 140ish), my F-in-L (in his 80s) rolled 200, and my wife (average 137) rolled 190 . . . so they held me UP!
Not a huge night, but not a bad night!
Avg: 200
Season High Gm: 276 / Lifetime: 290
Season High Ser: 714 / Lifetime: 759
16# IQ Tour Pearl/16# Crux/16# Marvel S/15#White Dot
"Gotta kick at the darkness 'till it bleeds daylight"
Legend
Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
#198353 - 10/17/17 08:43 PM
Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread
[Re: Richie V.]
2x Virtual League Champion
Registered: 10/15/11
Posts: 1079
A/S/L: 61/M /Georgia
|
Nice going on the 300 Mark.
Haven't really been posting about my weekly league but last week was not very pleasant to start. After 3 unmakeable splits and a 3rd frame score of 23 to start I switched to my Hy-Road for a couple of strikes and a solid 9 pin leave then the pinsetter on our lane broke. After about a 30 min delay we were informed we are being moved just when I thought I was dialed in. Got to the new lanes and was informed the lane man didn't oil them. Do you want them oiled? Of course we do. So after another delay about 20 min we are ready to start again. At least we got a free pizza out of that. Then we were asked if we want to see of we can have a practice frame? I didn't know if this was kosher or not. I was up and said let's bowl. After being up since 430am it was becoming a long night. I was ready to go. What a surprise a strike on my first 3 shots and finished with a 179, then 211 and 243 for a 633. Not bad considering all. Team won 7. Got a free pizza. The night finished a lot better than how it started.
#198354 - 10/18/17 10:26 AM
Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread
[Re: Richie V.]
Virtual League Champion
Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9551
A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill
|
My knee is aching. Mon afternoon, Sr Travel Scratch League, 565. Mon nite Men's League 655. Tues morn Senior League 615.
OK I guess. Taking a day off now. Bowl twice tomorrow.
#198357 - 10/18/17 11:21 PM
Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread
[Re: Richie V.]
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x4
Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4567
A/S/L: 51/M/Brockton, MA
|
Tonight's bowling, frame-by-frame
I was finally back in the 500s in this league, though I sort of wanted my second game back. Along with adding Ralph, we made a lineup change, putting me in the lead-off spot, where I have some comfort from being in that position on my Sunday night team, and Brian took over our anchor spot. This marks the first time I haven't been my team's anchor in Brunswick Mixed, but I feel the lineup change helped me tonight.Result
: 192-148-190=530Average (18 games)
: 167Average for last 9 games
: 168Next week's AVG+1 score
: 520Composite average (36 games)
: 176
Four out of five of us were over 500, with Tom having the high game of our group (233). Team once again won all four, and we were told before leaving that we took over 2nd place.
#198358 - 10/19/17 01:58 AM
Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread
[Re: Richie V.]
Regional Pro Contender
Registered: 02/25/15
Posts: 514
A/S/L: 58/M/Sunny California
|
Struggled last Saturday morning, 160, 199, 178. The only highpoint was making the 6-7-10 split.
#198369 - 10/20/17 10:52 PM
Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread
[Re: Richie V.]
Virtual League Champion
Registered: 04/04/12
Posts: 516
A/S/L: 33/M/Mass
|
Nice pickup.
279+191+225=695 for me tonight. Got to the lanes and started feeling under the weather with a cold and runny nose which got worse as the evening went along. Still felt well enough to bowl and clearly didn't have any issues in the first game (10 pin on a half hit was the only thing I left). Second game though fatigue kicked in and didn't roll the ball as well and had a few opens to boot. Recovered to strike out for 191 and decided to stick it out for game 3 where I had an early open but recovered with a 4-bagger and stayed clean the rest of the way. Kept my average at 233.
#198370 - 10/21/17 11:19 AM
Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread
[Re: Richie V.]
Touring Pro Contender
Registered: 01/14/07
Posts: 694
A/S/L: 37/M/New Jersey
|
Thanks all for the congratulations. We didn't bowl in league last night, our teammate got married and our whole team was at the wedding along with 1/2 the bride's team. I'm planning on shooting a few tomorrow morning and we're going to bowl our makeup for last night after we finish bowling league next week. That should be a fun long night next week, I'm hoping we're done no later than 11:00.
Mark
#198379 - Yesterday at 08:56 PM
Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread
[Re: Richie V.]
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x4
Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4567
A/S/L: 51/M/Brockton, MA
|
Tonight's bowling, frame-by-frame
I was just never really comfortable tonight. My usual line wasn't holding pocket, and I tried just about everything I knew with little success. I knew a correction was coming, but I wasn't expecting to fail to break 400.Result
: 132-125-129=386Average (21 games)
: 178Average for last 9 games
: 174Next week's AVG+1 score
: 558Composite average (39 games)
: 172
We were once again missing Peter, but, this time, we lost all eight on a night where just about everyone struggled.
#198380 - Yesterday at 10:42 PM
Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread
[Re: Richie V.]
Virtual League Champion
Registered: 04/04/12
Posts: 516
A/S/L: 33/M/Mass
|
Tough series, but shake it off and go get em on Wednesday.
Had my high series of the season tonight with 258, 255, 253 for 766. Felt a lot better and was pretty much over my cold by Saturday morning. Actually bowled a tourney yesterday (Trios format with a baker style finals) and my team made it all the way to the final match before losing. Felt like I could have bowled better, shot was a little tighter than at home and I struggled with carry, but just did not make quality adjustments. Teammate and I had a good chat
on the ride home and he told me I tend to overthink too much when I'm on the lanes and need to just make adjustments with my feet and target instead of trying to change other stuff.
So back on the home house shot tonight in a casual mixed league was definitely a welcome setting. Was clean in the first two games but in the 3rd game started with 9/, triple, and then had the ball hang in my thumb, resulting in a baby split, which I missed for the only open of the night. Struck all the way until the 12th so had that middle frame been an X I would have shot 800.
Feel like I'm close to getting it though. My carry is a lot better than last year. I'm seeing the ball get to the same spot down lane but instead of dying out at the end and leaving a flat 7 it's driving through the pins and striking. Sometimes very loudly. Average improved 5 pins in this league after tonight, up to 228.
