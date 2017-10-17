#198380 - 10:42 PM Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread Re: Richie V.] wronghander

Had my high series of the season tonight with 258, 255, 253 for 766. Felt a lot better and was pretty much over my cold by Saturday morning. Actually bowled a tourney yesterday (Trios format with a baker style finals) and my team made it all the way to the final match before losing. Felt like I could have bowled better, shot was a little tighter than at home and I struggled with carry, but just did not make quality adjustments. Teammate and I had a good



So back on the home house shot tonight in a casual mixed league was definitely a welcome setting. Was clean in the first two games but in the 3rd game started with 9/, triple, and then had the ball hang in my thumb, resulting in a baby split, which I missed for the only open of the night. Struck all the way until the 12th so had that middle frame been an X I would have shot 800.



Feel like I'm close to getting it though. My carry is a lot better than last year. I'm seeing the ball get to the same spot down lane but instead of dying out at the end and leaving a flat 7 it's driving through the pins and striking. Sometimes very loudly. Average improved 5 pins in this league after tonight, up to 228. Tough series, but shake it off and go get em on Wednesday.Had my high series of the season tonight with 258, 255, 253 for 766. Felt a lot better and was pretty much over my cold by Saturday morning. Actually bowled a tourney yesterday (Trios format with a baker style finals) and my team made it all the way to the final match before losing. Felt like I could have bowled better, shot was a little tighter than at home and I struggled with carry, but just did not make quality adjustments. Teammate and I had a good chat on the ride home and he told me I tend to overthink too much when I'm on the lanes and need to just make adjustments with my feet and target instead of trying to change other stuff.So back on the home house shot tonight in a casual mixed league was definitely a welcome setting. Was clean in the first two games but in the 3rd game started with 9/, triple, and then had the ball hang in my thumb, resulting in a baby split, which I missed for the only open of the night. Struck all the way until the 12th so had that middle frame been an X I would have shot 800.Feel like I'm close to getting it though. My carry is a lot better than last year. I'm seeing the ball get to the same spot down lane but instead of dying out at the end and leaving a flat 7 it's driving through the pins and striking. Sometimes very loudly. Average improved 5 pins in this league after tonight, up to 228. _________________________

