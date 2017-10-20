BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
You are not logged in. [Log In] BowlingFans.com Home » Forums » Miscellaneous » The Bowler's Lounge » Possible Olympic Events?
Register (FREE)    Forum List        Calendar     Active Topics    FAQ
Sponsored Links




ChatBox:

Sponsored Links


Topic Options
Rate This Topic
#198373 - Yesterday at 10:47 PM Possible Olympic Events?
goobee Offline
Regional Pro Contender

Registered: 02/25/15
Posts: 513
A/S/L: 58/M/Sunny California
Seriously, if any of these get approved over bowling, I will stop watching the Olympics.

http://www.foxnews.com/sports/2017/10/18...-and-poker.html
_________________________
Primary

14lbs Ebonite Gamebreaker 2
15lbs Motiv Venom Shock
14lbs Columbia 300 Antics (Weak)
15lbs Columbia 300 Antics (Agg)

Secondary

15lbs Blend10 OSW
15lbs Motiv Venom Panic
15lbs Motiv Rebel Tank

Spare

15lbs Faball Nail

Top
#10100 - 1 second ago Sponsored Links
Sponsored Links Online content
Legend

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
Top
#198374 - Yesterday at 11:57 PM Re: Possible Olympic Events? [Re: goobee]
SteveH Offline
Pro of the Year Contender

Registered: 12/09/12
Posts: 745
A/S/L: 62/M/Burlington VT
That is ridiculous.
_________________________
Current League average 178

High League game: 290
High League Series: 768
High Tournament Series 723
Arsenal so far: [all 15#]
Roto Grip Hustle Ink
Storm Byte
Storm Hy Road Pearl
Storm Ride
Roto-Grip Disturbed
Storm Lucid
Roto-Grip Crown

Top
#198377 - Today at 12:05 PM Re: Possible Olympic Events? [Re: goobee]
Dennis Michael Offline
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9551
A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill
Isn't pole dancing what they do at the local Strip club?

Lap dancing is next.
_________________________
LM - Black Diamond 15#
Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#
Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#
Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl




Top



Moderator:  Angel, Community Manager 
Savings That Support BowlingCommunity.com
We need your help!
Rather than begging for donations we're asking you to do one simple thing to help keep these forums running smooth:
When shopping for anything on Amazon.com or eBay please use these links to go to the web sites.

This won't cost you a cent!
You'll still get the exact same low prices, deals and free or low cost shipping; it doesn't change anything for you at all! The items do not have to be bowling related; all purchases made through these links help us! Amazon.com and eBay will pay us a small commission for every sale and it's helping us cover the expenses.
BowlingCommunity.com Recent Posts
Possible Olympic Events?
by Dennis Michael - Today at 12:05 PM
Storm/Roto Grip MatchMaker Live
by BOSStull - Today at 05:35 AM
approved ball cleaners
by Dennis Michael - Today at 03:20 AM
Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread
by Mkirchie - Yesterday at 11:19 AM
wanted a 1 ball roller bowling bag
by Richie V. - 10/20/17 06:16 PM
trouble sliding
by Rand - 10/20/17 01:30 AM
HY ROAD NANO
by djp1080 - 10/19/17 07:05 PM
Starting dots/boards?
by djp1080 - 10/19/17 01:42 PM
Storm Hy-Road Surface
by SteveH - 10/18/17 10:06 PM
2017 World Championships (Men & Women)
by Richie V. - 10/13/17 04:43 AM
Finger Swelling
by Dennis Michael - 10/12/17 06:44 AM
People who talk [email protected]#$
by goobee - 10/11/17 09:51 PM
Terms Of Use
Use of this community signifies your agreement to the Community Standards and Conditions of Use.
Privacy statement · · Mark all read
Contact Us · BowlingFans.com Home · Top

Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
About BowlingFans.com | Contact Us | Advertise With Us | Site Map
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. | Material Connection Disclosure

Copyright © 1998 - 2017 - usrbingeek LLC | Copyright Policy
BowlingFans.com, BowlingFans, The Right Approach, Kegler's Connection, Tour411, BallBeat, BowlingCommunity.com, BowlSearch.com, and Bowling News You Can Use are trademarks of usrbingeek LLC. All other trademarks and tradenames are property of their respective owners.