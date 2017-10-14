BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
#198341 - 10/14/17 10:16 PM Storm/Roto Grip MatchMaker Live
BOSStull
2x Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/15/11
Posts: 1079
A/S/L: 61/M /Georgia
Going to the Storm/RotoGrip Demo next weekend. What ball will be the cream of the crop?


22279660_10210245588472005_2928693131975270137_n.jpg




Edited by BOSStull (10/14/17 10:18 PM)
_________________________
HG 300, HS 811

https://www.pinterest.com/bosstull/





Legend

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
#198342 - 10/15/17 03:01 PM Re: Storm/Roto Grip MatchMaker Live
djp1080
High Roller

Registered: 04/20/13
Posts: 346
A/S/L: 70/m/IL
My guess is that the Storm Marvel Pearl will come out on top...
Hope you have fun...

#198351 - 10/17/17 06:16 PM Re: Storm/Roto Grip MatchMaker Live
BOSStull
2x Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/15/11
Posts: 1079
A/S/L: 61/M /Georgia
You may very well be right about the Marvel Pearl. I'm looking forward to throwing all of them.
_________________________
HG 300, HS 811

https://www.pinterest.com/bosstull/





#198364 - 10/20/17 08:34 AM Re: Storm/Roto Grip MatchMaker Live
rrb6699 (RayRay)
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 06/07/13
Posts: 513
A/S/L: Single/male/FL
just had a matchmaker here. threw every ball. they set up 2 THS, a Nationals Shot and another Nationals pattern with extra head shot.

I'm a fan of strong covers and the Sur Lock was noticeably the strongest reading and reaction. a somewhat close second was the no rules exist. with the generic layout on each ball they all played within 4 boards of one another even on the sport vs THS.

the code red (I was initially interested in) I found needed more friction to react than I hoped. I ordered the Sur Lock. I could figure out how to play each ball, but you could tell the difference in hitting power. especially weaker were the Intense, daredevil trick. the Hot Cell performed admirably on the house shots.

I'm now trying to determine what layout to put on my Sur Lock.
_________________________
Twnr-RH
300(13) 290(36) 280(30)
Ser- 1072-4g 867-3g
Tilt: 15, AoR- 65, PAP: 4 3/4ovr, 3/4up,
Sp:15.5 avg
Alpha Crux-15#
Guru Mastr-15#
Sinister-15#
Grenade-16#
Quantum Violet-16#
Wht Dot-16#
MoRich Frenzy-15#
Multi wins/Top 5 Finshes-Scr&Hcp events

#198376 - Today at 05:35 AM Re: Storm/Roto Grip MatchMaker Live
BOSStull
2x Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/15/11
Posts: 1079
A/S/L: 61/M /Georgia
Today's the day. RayRay they didn't list the Sur Lock but the last Storm Demo I went to did have balls that were on the advertisement. I would be interested and throwing that one also. As for the pattern all previous Demos at this location have been house shots.

I will be taking my Hy-Road with me for comparison. Curious to see how much of a difference between my HR and the Code Red.
_________________________
HG 300, HS 811

https://www.pinterest.com/bosstull/





