BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
You are not logged in. [Log In] BowlingFans.com Home » Forums » Coaching And Equipment » The Pro Shop » approved ball cleaners
Register (FREE)    Forum List        Calendar     Active Topics    FAQ
Sponsored Links




ChatBox:

Sponsored Links


Topic Options
Rate This Topic
#198365 - 10/20/17 02:14 PM approved ball cleaners
LindaDelcamp Offline
Bumper Bowler

Registered: 01/24/15
Posts: 8
A/S/L: 63/Female/Michigan
I bowl once a week on a league and sometimes practice and have been told about cleaning my bowling ball. What approved ball cleaner do you recommend I use to clean my ball? Can you use it before and after league play? I was told to use it only after either league play or practice. Right now I am using Storm reacta clean ball cleaner, but was told to only use this after any league or practice bowling. Will it matter if I use one before and after league and practice or should I just use it after? Also, how do you use a ball cleaner? Is Storm reacta cleaner a good ball cleaner? Is it recommended to wipes your ball each time you throw it?


Edited by LindaDelcamp (10/20/17 02:25 PM)
Top
#10100 - 1 second ago Sponsored Links
Sponsored Links Online content
Legend

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
Top
#198367 - 10/20/17 06:12 PM Re: approved ball cleaners [Re: LindaDelcamp]
Richie V. Offline
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x4

Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4566
A/S/L: 51/M/Brockton, MA
Storm's Reacta Clean is USBC-approved for use anytime. http://usbcongress.http.internapcdn.net/...aner_polish.pdf has the full list.
_________________________
Arsenal (all 15 lb.)
Alpha Crux
Marvel Pearl
IQ Tour Fusion
Reign of Fire
Tropical Breeze
Fast
T-Zone

Career Highs
Avg.: 197 (Summer 2008)
Book: 186
Series: 707
Game: 288

Current
Brunswick Mixed - Avg: 167 HS: 556 HG: 207
Sunday Niters - Avg: 186 HS: 610 HG: 257
Composite Avg: 176

The Tenth Board: My bowling blog
Richie's BowlSK profile

Top
#198371 - Yesterday at 02:31 PM Re: approved ball cleaners [Re: Richie V.]
LindaDelcamp Offline
Bumper Bowler

Registered: 01/24/15
Posts: 8
A/S/L: 63/Female/Michigan
Richie,

Is this the best ball cleaner on the market or is there a better one? Which one would you recommend? Can you use it before and after league play or should you just use it after? I was told to use it only after league play and let it sit on the ball until the next time you bowl with it. Should you clean your ball with a towel of oil from the lanes every time you throw it?


Edited by LindaDelcamp (Yesterday at 02:33 PM)
Top
#198372 - Yesterday at 03:42 PM Re: approved ball cleaners [Re: LindaDelcamp]
82Boat69 Offline
Team USA Contender

Registered: 06/24/16
Posts: 499
A/S/L: 69/M/California
There are many ball cleaners on the market.

I use 'Power House' ball cleaner. Avoid buying ball cleaner in a pro-shop, they charge like it's Chanel #5. Buy it by the quart, on the internet, then refill your own smaller spray bottle you keep in your bag. Depending on the brand, $25-$35 per quart.

Here's the latest USBC 'approved' list for cleaners and polishes. It hasn't been update in awhile.

http://usbcongress.http.internapcdn.net/...aner_polish.pdf
_________________________
15 lb Storm Hy-Road : 65 x 3-3/8 x 25 500/1000 Grit
14 lb Storm Lock : 50 x 5 x 50 Polished
14 lb Ebonite Cyclone : 50 x 5 x 50 Polished
15 lb Columbia Blue Dot: Circa 1979

325 RPM'a @ 16 MPH

Top
#198375 - Today at 03:20 AM Re: approved ball cleaners [Re: LindaDelcamp]
Dennis Michael Offline
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9550
A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill
Go to your Pro Shop and read the label on each bottle. If it is on the "approved list" it will say Approved by USBC for use in competition.

Other products may not be used during league or tournaments. But, the approved cleaners may be used anytime; before, after or during competition.
_________________________
LM - Black Diamond 15#
Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#
Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#
Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl




Top



Moderator:  Angel, Community Manager 
Savings That Support BowlingCommunity.com
We need your help!
Rather than begging for donations we're asking you to do one simple thing to help keep these forums running smooth:
When shopping for anything on Amazon.com or eBay please use these links to go to the web sites.

This won't cost you a cent!
You'll still get the exact same low prices, deals and free or low cost shipping; it doesn't change anything for you at all! The items do not have to be bowling related; all purchases made through these links help us! Amazon.com and eBay will pay us a small commission for every sale and it's helping us cover the expenses.
BowlingCommunity.com Recent Posts
approved ball cleaners
by Dennis Michael - Today at 03:20 AM
Possible Olympic Events?
by SteveH - Yesterday at 11:57 PM
Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread
by Mkirchie - Yesterday at 11:19 AM
wanted a 1 ball roller bowling bag
by Richie V. - 10/20/17 06:16 PM
Storm/Roto Grip MatchMaker Live
by rrb6699 (RayRay) - 10/20/17 08:34 AM
trouble sliding
by Rand - 10/20/17 01:30 AM
HY ROAD NANO
by djp1080 - 10/19/17 07:05 PM
Starting dots/boards?
by djp1080 - 10/19/17 01:42 PM
Storm Hy-Road Surface
by SteveH - 10/18/17 10:06 PM
2017 World Championships (Men & Women)
by Richie V. - 10/13/17 04:43 AM
Finger Swelling
by Dennis Michael - 10/12/17 06:44 AM
People who talk [email protected]#$
by goobee - 10/11/17 09:51 PM
Terms Of Use
Use of this community signifies your agreement to the Community Standards and Conditions of Use.
Privacy statement · · Mark all read
Contact Us · BowlingFans.com Home · Top

Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
About BowlingFans.com | Contact Us | Advertise With Us | Site Map
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. | Material Connection Disclosure

Copyright © 1998 - 2017 - usrbingeek LLC | Copyright Policy
BowlingFans.com, BowlingFans, The Right Approach, Kegler's Connection, Tour411, BallBeat, BowlingCommunity.com, BowlSearch.com, and Bowling News You Can Use are trademarks of usrbingeek LLC. All other trademarks and tradenames are property of their respective owners.