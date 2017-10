Sponsored Links







approved ball cleaners LindaDelcamp

Bumper Bowler



Registered: 01/24/15

Posts: 8

I bowl once a week on a league and sometimes practice and have been told about cleaning my bowling ball. What approved ball cleaner do you recommend I use to clean my ball? Can you use it before and after league play? I was told to use it only after either league play or practice. Right now I am using Storm reacta clean ball cleaner, but was told to only use this after any league or practice bowling. Will it matter if I use one before and after league and practice or should I just use it after? Also, how do you use a ball cleaner? Is Storm reacta cleaner a good ball cleaner? Is it recommended to wipes your ball each time you throw it?



Edited by LindaDelcamp ( 02:25 PM )

Legend



Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

Re: approved ball cleaners Richie V.

Virtual League Secretary,

Virtual League Champion x4



Registered: 02/21/08

Posts: 4566

Storm's Reacta Clean is USBC-approved for use anytime. http://usbcongress.http.internapcdn.net/...aner_polish.pdf has the full list.

Arsenal (all 15 lb.)

Alpha Crux

Marvel Pearl

IQ Tour Fusion

Reign of Fire

Tropical Breeze

Fast

T-Zone



Career Highs

Avg.: 197 (Summer 2008)

Book: 186

Series: 707

Game: 288



Current

Brunswick Mixed - Avg: 167 HS: 556 HG: 207

Sunday Niters - Avg: 186 HS: 610 HG: 257

Composite Avg: 176



: My bowling blog

Richie's BowlSK profile _________________________Alpha CruxMarvel PearlIQ Tour FusionReign of FireTropical BreezeFastT-ZoneAvg.: 197 (Summer 2008)Book: 186Series: 707Game: 288Brunswick Mixed - Avg: 167 HS: 556 HG: 207Sunday Niters - Avg: 186 HS: 610 HG: 257Composite Avg: 176 The Tenth Board : My bowling blog

Re: approved ball cleaners LindaDelcamp

Bumper Bowler



Registered: 01/24/15

Posts: 8

A/S/L: 63/Female/Michigan Richie,



Is this the best ball cleaner on the market or is there a better one? Which one would you recommend? Can you use it before and after league play or should you just use it after? I was told to use it only after league play and let it sit on the ball until the next time you bowl with it. Should you clean your ball with a towel of oil from the lanes every time you throw it?



Edited by LindaDelcamp ( 02:33 PM )

Re: approved ball cleaners 82Boat69

Team USA Contender



Registered: 06/24/16

Posts: 499

A/S/L: 69/M/California



I use 'Power House' ball cleaner. Avoid buying ball cleaner in a pro-shop, they charge like it's Chanel #5. Buy it by the quart, on the internet, then refill your own smaller spray bottle you keep in your bag. Depending on the brand, $25-$35 per quart.



Here's the latest USBC 'approved' list for cleaners and polishes. It hasn't been update in awhile.



http://usbcongress.http.internapcdn.net/...aner_polish.pdf There are many ball cleaners on the market.

15 lb Storm Hy-Road : 65 x 3-3/8 x 25 500/1000 Grit

14 lb Storm Lock : 50 x 5 x 50 Polished

14 lb Ebonite Cyclone : 50 x 5 x 50 Polished

15 lb Columbia Blue Dot: Circa 1979



325 RPM'a @ 16 MPH

Re: approved ball cleaners Dennis Michael





Registered: 12/11/05

Posts: 9550

A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill Virtual League ChampionRegistered: 12/11/05Posts: 9550A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill



Other products may not be used during league or tournaments. But, the approved cleaners may be used anytime; before, after or during competition. Go to your Pro Shop and read the label on each bottle. If it is on the "approved list" it will say Approved by USBC for use in competition.

LM - Black Diamond 15#

Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#

Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#

Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl









