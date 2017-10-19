Sponsored Links







ChatBox: Sponsored Links





Topic Options Rate This Topic #198365 - 02:14 PM approved ball cleaners LindaDelcamp

Bumper Bowler



Registered: 01/24/15

Posts: 8

A/S/L: 63/Female/Michigan I bowl once a week on a league and sometimes practice and have been told about cleaning my bowling ball. What approved ball cleaner do you recommend I use to clean my ball? Can you use it before and after league play? I was told to use it only after either league play or practice. Right now I am using Storm reacta clean ball cleaner, but was told to only use this after any league or practice bowling. Will it matter if I use one before and after league and practice or should I just use it after? Also, how do you use a ball cleaner? Is Storm reacta cleaner a good ball cleaner? Is it recommended to wipes your ball each time you throw it?



Edited by LindaDelcamp ( 02:25 PM )

Top #10100 - Sponsored Links Sponsored Links Sponsored Links

Legend



Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

Top #198367 - 06:12 PM Re: approved ball cleaners Re: LindaDelcamp] Richie V.

Virtual League Secretary,

Virtual League Champion x4



Registered: 02/21/08

Posts: 4566

A/S/L: 51/M/Brockton, MA Registered: 02/21/08Posts: 4566A/S/L: 51/M/Brockton, MA Storm's Reacta Clean is USBC-approved for use anytime. http://usbcongress.http.internapcdn.net/...aner_polish.pdf has the full list.

Arsenal (all 15 lb.)

Alpha Crux

Marvel Pearl

IQ Tour Fusion

Reign of Fire

Tropical Breeze

Fast

T-Zone



Career Highs

Avg.: 197 (Summer 2008)

Book: 186

Series: 707

Game: 288



Current

Brunswick Mixed - Avg: 167 HS: 556 HG: 207

Sunday Niters - Avg: 186 HS: 610 HG: 257

Composite Avg: 176



: My bowling blog

Richie's BowlSK profile _________________________Alpha CruxMarvel PearlIQ Tour FusionReign of FireTropical BreezeFastT-ZoneAvg.: 197 (Summer 2008)Book: 186Series: 707Game: 288Brunswick Mixed - Avg: 167 HS: 556 HG: 207Sunday Niters - Avg: 186 HS: 610 HG: 257Composite Avg: 176 The Tenth Board : My bowling blog

Top #198371 - 02:31 PM Re: approved ball cleaners Re: Richie V.] LindaDelcamp

Bumper Bowler



Registered: 01/24/15

Posts: 8

A/S/L: 63/Female/Michigan Richie,



Is this the best ball cleaner on the market or is there a better one? Which one would you recommend? Can you use it before and after league play or should you just use it after? I was told to use it only after league play and let it sit on the ball until the next time you bowl with it. Should you clean your ball with a towel of oil from the lanes every time you throw it?



Edited by LindaDelcamp ( 02:33 PM )

Top #198372 - 03:42 PM Re: approved ball cleaners Re: LindaDelcamp] 82Boat69

Team USA Contender



Registered: 06/24/16

Posts: 499

A/S/L: 69/M/California



I use 'Power House' ball cleaner. Avoid buying ball cleaner in a pro-shop, they charge like it's Chanel #5. Buy it by the quart, on the internet, then refill your own smaller spray bottle you keep in your bag. Depending on the brand, $25-$35 per quart.



Here's the latest USBC 'approved' list for cleaners and polishes. It hasn't been update in awhile.



http://usbcongress.http.internapcdn.net/...aner_polish.pdf There are many ball cleaners on the market.I use 'Power House' ball cleaner. Avoid buying ball cleaner in a pro-shop, they charge like it's Chanel #5. Buy it by the quart, on the internet, then refill your own smaller spray bottle you keep in your bag. Depending on the brand, $25-$35 per quart.Here's the latest USBC 'approved' list for cleaners and polishes. It hasn't been update in awhile. _________________________

15 lb Storm Hy-Road : 65 x 3-3/8 x 25 500/1000 Grit

14 lb Storm Lock : 50 x 5 x 50 Polished

14 lb Ebonite Cyclone : 50 x 5 x 50 Polished

15 lb Columbia Blue Dot: Circa 1979



325 RPM'a @ 16 MPH

Top

Tweet

Preview

Hop to: Coaching And Equipment ------ Beginner Help Physical/Mental Game & Lane Conditions Videos The Pro Shop Bowling Ball Reviews Amateur Bowling ------ Leagues & Sport Bowling Tournaments Collegiate & Youth Bowling Professional Bowling ------ Pro Bowling Tours Miscellaneous ------ The Bowler's Lounge Other Forms of Bowling For Sale/Wanted; Bowling Classifieds New Member Intros & Tech Help Virtual League Annoucements Virtual League Community Manager Moderator: Angel